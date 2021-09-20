2022 Yamaha-ah-ha-mazing Bikes! Inspired by history and celebrating Yamaha’s 60 years of Grand Prix motorcycle road racing a ton of new bikes arrives! Special Red and White Liveries for the new 2022 Yamaha YZF-R1, YZF-R7 and YZF-R3 await your eyes. Many more new supersport, cruiser, touring, adventure, dual sport, scooters, motocross, off-road competition, cross country and off-road recreation too!

Yamaha’s involvement in Grand Prix racing started way back in 1961 when the company entered the French GP to compete at the highest level. The team’s first victory came soon after, and Yamaha won the first of many World Championships in 1964. The race winnings continue, with over 500 victories to date – and many more to come!

To celebrate 60 years of Grand Prix racing, Yamaha has created a World GP 60th Anniversary livery for the 2022 R1, R7, R3 and R125 models, in addition to the 2022 Supersport range in its new duo-tone Icon Blue livery.

Check out the new 2022 Motorcycle Model Guides and the 2022 Yamaha Motorcycle models today. Even though we are talking about the newest bikes, we have 52 years worth of motorcycle guides at your fingertips from 1970-2022.

R HISTORY. YOUR FUTURE.

Inspired by Yamaha’s historic decision to compete in its first World GP race at the 1961 Grand Prix of France, the World GP 60th Anniversary Editions pay tribute to Yamaha’s passion for racing and winning at the highest levels of motorsport.

With bold Yamaha Heritage White and Rapid Red chain-block livery and a host of special detailing touches, the World GP 60th Anniversary Editions are striking from every angle and are available in the YZF-R1, YZF-R7 and YZF-R3!

1961-2021: 60 years of World Grand Prix racing for Yamaha

Yamaha Celebrates 60th Anniversary with Special Red and White Liveries

Yamaha Motor Europe is excited to announce that in celebration of Yamaha Motor Co.’s 60 years of Grand Prix motorcycle road racing, it will run special liveries at the Barcelona round of the 2021 FIM Superbike World Championship and the FIM Endurance Word Championship’s Bol D’or.

At the French GP in 1961, Yamaha began its Grand Prix racing journey and has since gone on to become one of motorcycle racing’s most renowned and successful brands. After winning its first GP in 1963, Yamaha has since taken 517 wins and 82 riders’, constructors’ and teams’ titles combined, and earlier this year announced its MotoGP commitments until at least 2026. Yamaha has also run many of Grand Prix racing’s most successful riders, including Valentino Rossi, Kenny Roberts, Wayne Rainey, Phil Read and Giacomo Agostini.

To commemorate six decades of Yamaha presence at the pinnacle of racing, Pata Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK and the GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team will run a special white and red livery for the WorldSBK round at Barcelona.

The GMT94 Yamaha WorldSSP Supported Team will also don the colours in the FIM Supersport World Championship class. Meanwhile, the YART Yamaha Official EWC Team will be racing with Yamaha’s 60th anniversary livery in FIM EWC.

Alongside the livery, the riders will also be wearing special racing leathers, gloves and boots, while Yamaha’s personnel will also be kitted out in red and white team clothing.

Andrea Dosoli

Yamaha Motor Europe, Road Racing Manager

“Over the last 60 years, Yamaha has been one of the main players in Grand Prix motorcycle road racing and we’re all very proud of this incredible history. Today, we can look back fondly on the great success achieved together, running some of the biggest names in this sport, and how we have been able to expand our racing activities to all corners of motorcycle racing. This livery is a salute to where it all began, at the French Grand Prix in 1961, and we look forward to seeing the red and white colours return to our Yamaha R1 bikes in WorldSBK and EWC, as well as our Yamaha R6 in WorldSSP. We would like to use this moment to thank all of our fans, supporters, and staff that have made this all possible. Thank you to all our sponsors, we are grateful that they have agreed to be a part of this one-off livery with us, and a special thanks goes to Remo Gobbi at Pata Snack for his continued support and collaboration.”

Introducing the new 2022 Yamaha Motorcycle Guide.

New Bike Reviews, Huge Photos, Full Specifications. Get it all at Total Motorcycle with the 2022 Yamaha Motorcycle Guide.

Supersport

– 2022 Yamaha YZF-R1M

– 2022 Yamaha YZF-R1

– 2022 Yamaha YZF-R1 World GP 60th Anniversary Edition – New model

– 2022 Yamaha YZF-R7 – New model

– 2022 Yamaha YZF-R7 World GP 60th Anniversary Edition – New model

– 2022 Yamaha YZF-R3

– 2022 Yamaha YZF-R3 World GP 60th Anniversary Edition – New model

Sport

– 2022 Yamaha MT-10

– 2022 Yamaha MT-09 SP – New model

– 2022 Yamaha MT-09 – New model

– 2022 Yamaha MT-07

– 2022 Yamaha MT-03

Sport Heritage

– 2022 Yamaha XSR900

– 2022 Yamaha XSR700

Supersport Touring

– 2022 Yamaha FJR1300ES

– 2022 Yamaha Tracer 9 GT – New model

– 2022 Yamaha Tracer 9 – New model (Europe)

– 2022 Yamaha Tracer 7 GT – New model (Europe)

– 2022 Yamaha Tracer 7 – New model (Europe)

Cruisers / Touring

– 2022 Yamaha Star Venture

– 2022 Yamaha Bolt R-Spec

– 2022 Yamaha V-Star 250

Adventure Touring / Dual Sport

– 2022 Yamaha Super Tenere ES

– 2022 Yamaha Tenere 700 Rally Edition

– 2022 Yamaha Tenere 700

– 2022 Yamaha XT250

– 2022 Yamaha TW200

Scooters

– 2022 Yamaha XMAX

– 2022 Yamaha Zuma 125 – New model (USA)

– 2022 Yamaha BWs 125 – New model (Canada)

Motocross

– 2022 Yamaha YZ450F Monster Energy Yamaha Racing Edition – New model (USA)

– 2022 Yamaha YZ450F – New model

– 2022 Yamaha YZ250F Monster Energy Yamaha Racing Edition – New model

– 2022 Yamaha YZ250F – New model

– 2022 Yamaha YZ250 Monster Energy Yamaha Racing Edition – New model (USA, UK)

– 2022 Yamaha YZ250 – New model

– 2022 Yamaha YZ125 Monster Energy Yamaha Racing Edition – New model (USA, UK)

– 2022 Yamaha YZ125 – New model

– 2022 Yamaha YZ85 – New model

– 2022 Yamaha YZ85LW – New model

– 2022 Yamaha YZ65

Off-Road Competition / Cross Country

– 2022 Yamaha WR450F

– 2022 Yamaha WR250F

– 2022 Yamaha YZ450FX – New model

– 2022 Yamaha YZ250FX – New model

– 2022 Yamaha YZ250X – New model

– 2022 Yamaha YZ125X – New model

Off-Road Recreation

– 2022 Yamaha TT-R230

– 2022 Yamaha TT-R125LE

– 2022 Yamaha TT-R110E

– 2022 Yamaha TT-R50E

– 2022 Yamaha PW50

Trials

– 2022 Yamaha TY-E Electric Trials Bike – Preview

Snowmobile

– 2022 Yamaha Lineup – Preview