2022 Yamaha Snowmobile Lineup: Thrill of Power

Yamaha Motor‘s industry leading advances aim to inspire you, igniting passion and provide instant excitement when you hear our name. We have been ‘revving your heart’ through time, applying our heritage of manufacturing excellence to enhance the customer experience down to every detail. Yamaha is committed to meeting your passion from road to off-road and from land to water to snow. Discover the 2022 snow machines that will take you on your next adventure.

Do you long for that feeling of freedom, to escape from the everyday and enjoy the spirit of the outdoors? The Trail and Crossover ranges are your best choice. Our Trail machines are built with all you need for crisp, tight turns and all the speed you need on long, fast stretches of trail. For those looking for a versatile machine, our Crossover snowmobiles seamlessly make the transition from groomed trail to untamed powder.

Do you want to feel that fast adrenaline rush through your body and get your heart racing? The Mountain segment delivers unparallel power and maneuverability for gliding across fresh snow and trekking up steep slopes. We guarantee this same thrill to the smaller ones, thanks to the Youth machines – aimed at children 8 years and up plus those with a smaller stature- now everyone can get in on the fun.

Want a dependable vehicle to get the job done? The Utility segment gets down to business providing anyone who needs a workhorse machine just that, without sacrificing comfort.

Yamaha Motor launches its 2022 collection for Europe: discover our game-changing new machines, as well as fresh new designs, colour options and features.

Let us take your breath away – the Sidewinder SRX LE is ready to defend it’s title as the world’s fastest production snowmobile!

Hold on for the ride of your life on the world’s fastest production snowmobile. This powerful machine will make you the envy of the trail with Yamaha’s cutting-edge Genesis Turbo 4-stroke engine. Able to deliver an unmatched adrenaline rush with all the power, torque, and pulling power you could imagine at any altitude, this machine will revolutionize the way you ride. The legendary SRX is a powerful lake racer that leaves the competition behind without sacrificing comfort and control.

While the Sidewinder SRX LE is an obvious choice for the thrill of power and peace-of-mind reliability, it also offers all the features that make riding the SRX a joy, regardless of the conditions. Experience efficient shifting and an instant throttle response with no ‘turbo lag’ to smooth your ride and a swank suspension set-up that’s built to tackle any trail or track, however demanding. And the aggressive looking design and new sporty “retro” red, white and gold paint job make it look as powerful as it is.

Key exciting features of the new Sidewinder SRX LE

Genesis® ‘180hp-class’ 4-stroke 998cc 3-cylinder engine

Yamaha’s unique turbo system

ARCS front suspension with FOX 1.5 ZERO iQS shocks

Yamaha Stryke single keel skis

Coupled Torsion Rear Suspension with rear 2.0 ZERO iQS shock

Low-drag Camso 1” Ripsaw track

Extrovert drive sprockets for secure grip on track

Retro-style SRX signature colour scheme and graphics

Continuing a tradition of excellence: the Mountain Max LE 154 SL (Super Light)

Never concede to the mountain again with this new machine as your weapon for attacking deep snow and off-camber riding. The advanced suspension system and commanding fuel-injected engine of the latest Mountain Max LE 154 SL are shared with the ES model, but in a new, lightweight format that make riding across fresh powder a dream.

With no starter motor system or battery to haul around, this LE version is significantly lighter and features a shorter seat and fuel tank to aid rider agility. The industry-leading single beam skid frame and full 3-inch lugged track deliver unmatched handling ability erasing the need to worry while standing and giving the steeper terrain your all.

Key exciting features of the new Mountain MAX LE 154 SL

749cc EFI 2-stroke with digital CDI

Super-light version with a special short heat exchanger – Recoil start only means no battery or starter motor to haul around

Mountain Single Beam rear suspension

Premium Fox 1.5 Zero QS3 front & rear shock package with lock-out

154″ x 3.0” Camso Power Claw track

Sleek, lightweight 36-inch SRV-M front suspension

Ultra-lightweight Mountain aluminium chassis

Wide, stable single-keel Yamaha Mountain skis

Features a shorter seat and fuel tank to aid rider agility

Discover the latest Transporter Lite 2UP

Our new and revised Transporter Lite 2UP offers all the key features of our touring-spec snowmobiles, but in a much lighter package. Dependable passenger overload springs adjust the suspension for both single and two-up riding.

The compact 2-stroke, single-cylinder engine generates impressive power for hauling – so you can effortlessly keep up the pace on the trail, while its long 146” track excels in soft snow, easily bridging the gaps on a rough trail. The outcome? A more comfortable ride.

Key exciting features of the new Transporter lite 2UP

397cc single-cylinder 2-stroke engine with EFI

2-Up Driver & Passenger seating with additional leaf springs

146″ suspension with new straight rail profile

Lightweight 40” SRV front suspension

146 x 1.6 Cobra track

Wide Yamaha Mountain skis with single keel

Large 44-litre fuel tank for longer trips carrying two

The adventure continues – Yamaha’s full 2022 snowmobile line-up

In addition to our exciting new thrill providing machines the 2022 line-up has even more to discover including the new Crossover Sidewinder X-TX SE to help you get off-trail faster with the power and torque you need at any altitude and the new Trail option the Sidewinder L-TX LE featuring Kashima coated shocks in the front and rear and the deluxe FOX QS3 Shock package for the front, centre and rear. The new colors and graphics of the line-ups guarantee up-to-date and fresh look and feel on the snow.

Wherever you ride – on smooth and groomed trails or uncut powder, with your kids on the weekend, or touring for days or up at high altitudes. Hauling a cargo sled or seamlessly transitioning from a mountain side to the groomed trail into town – choose the perfect partner, Yamaha. Ride Your Path.