HUSQVARNA MOTORCYCLES CONFIRMS 2023 ISDE CUSTOMER SUPPORT PACKAGES

BIKE RENTAL, RACE SERVICE, AND SPARE PARTS PACKAGES AVAILABLE FOR ALL HUSQVARNA RIDERS AT THE 2023 INTERNATIONAL SIX DAYS ENDURO

Husqvarna Motorcycles is pleased to announce full details of the Bike Rental, Race Service and Spare Parts packages to be offered during this year’s International Six Days Enduro in Argentina.

With the starting flag set to drop on the 6th of August in San Juan, the 97th edition of the prestigious annual event will see the ISDE return to Argentina for the first time since 2014.

An exclusive partner to the competition, Husqvarna Motorcycles will be on site to offer a comprehensive range of services to satisfy the needs of both professional and amateur competitors, and their teams from all around the world.

Husqvarna Motorcycles’ experienced personnel will be on hand to support all riders of Husqvarna Motorcycles participating in the Six Days, helping them achieve their best possible results. The range of services on offer will include Husqvarna Bike Rental, Race Service and Spare Parts.

Husqvarna Motorcycles ISDE Bike Rental

Husqvarna Motorcycles offers an exclusive rental programme of Husqvarna motorcycles.

The following 2024 enduro motorcycle is available to aspiring competitors:

2-stroke: TE 300 2024

The price for renting a Husqvarna motorcycle during the Six Days is:

€ 3.500,00 (incl. VAT)

The rental price includes:

Husqvarna motorcycle for the duration of the 2023 ISDE

Motorcycle transport costs to San Juan, Argentina

Registration and insurance of the motorcycle for the event

Order deadline for Bike Rental is 30th of June 2023.

The number of rental bikes is limited, and allocation will be on a ‘first come, first served’ basis. No delivery guarantee can be given for orders received after the order deadline.

Husqvarna Motorcycles ISDE Race Service

Perfected over many years, the Husqvarna Motorcycles International Six Days Enduro Race Service package ensures all Husqvarna Motorcycles riders (rental bike or privately owned) receive the best equipment and professional support, allowing them to focus on racing and achieving their best possible result in the historic competition.

Husqvarna Motorcycles Race Service highlights:

Access to Husqvarna Motorcycles Service Stations

Technical instruction for all Husqvarna Motorcycles riders

Technical assistance for the whole event as permitted under FIM rules

Service tools

MOTOREX lubricants and care products for servicing (engine oil, coolant, chain spray, etc.)

Petrol for race days

Daily update for settings and race information

WP Suspension support

Storage boxes for gloves, goggles, tyres, etc.

Service Points Emergency Assistance (spares, tools, liquids, petrol, drinks, snacks, fruit)

Spare Parts Service (costs of spare parts not included)

Catering (drinks, snacks, fruit, etc.)

One air filter every race day per rider (up to six air filters in total)

First bike service after pre-ride (before technical control)

De-restrict the motorcycle if required

The price for the Husqvarna Motorcycles Race Service during the 2023 ISDE is € 1.700,00 (incl. VAT). Unused fuel will not be reimbursed.

The Husqvarna Motorcycles ISDE Race Service must be ordered before 30th of June 2023.

Riders interested in receiving further information should visit the official ISDE website.

The Husqvarna Motorcycles team will be in San Juan to welcome you to the ISDE and to guarantee you receive expert technical assistance during your time in Argentina.