Merry Christmas & Happy New Year 2023 from Total Motorcycle to all our extended family around the world (that includes you) who have visited, read and supported Total Motorcycle throughout 2023 and as far back as 1999! 2024 will usher in my 25th year of running Total Motorcycle and I invite you to be part of the continued celebration of supporting riders and promoting motorcycling around the globe!

This year I chose for our Christmas graphic a scene from “It’s a wonderful life” circa 1946 with James Steward and Ronna Reed, I’m sure you have watched it at least 3 times. Last night my wife and I put it on Pluto (Pluto is like an ad supported Netflix), and while it can be argued it isn’t exactly a Christmas Movie, (kinda like Die Hard), this one has A LOT of heart, community and love for each other in it, much like the motorcycling community.

While there are times we may not agree with each other, it doesn’t mean we don’t care about one another and our love and passion of motorcycling, bikes, adventure and the freedom of the open road are shared by all riders. It doesn’t matter if you are in the USA riding a Harley-Davidson, in Indian riding a Royal Enfield, in Canada riding a Can-Am, in the UK riding a Triumph or Europe riding a BMW, we are all one big happy family!!!

So, join me in wishing Total Motorcycle and all the extended 425 million Total Motorcycle family members around the world a VERY Merry Christmas and a wonderful New Year 2023!

Please scroll down for lyrics of Jingle Bells and sing or read along with all us in Community, family and togetherness! Interesting Jingle Bells facts at the end!!

Jingle Bells

Dashing through the snow

In a one-horse open sleigh

O’er the fields we go

Laughing all the way

Bells on bob tail ring

Making spirits bright

What fun it is to ride and sing

A sleighing song tonight! Oh!

Jingle bells, jingle bells,

Jingle all the way.

Oh! what fun it is to ride

In a one-horse open sleigh. Hey!

Jingle bells, jingle bells,

Jingle all the way;

Oh! what fun it is to ride

In a one-horse open sleigh.

What is the story behind Jingle Bells?

The Lesser-Known History of “Jingle Bells”

Legend says that the song made its debut in 1850 in Medford, Massachusetts, composed by James Lord Pierpont. Pierpont was a native of the town and wanted to write something to commemorate the town’s annual sleigh races around Thanksgiving.

What is a fanny bright?

Character: Miss Fanny Bright; went on sleigh ride with song…

Miss Fanny Bright, a young woman the song narrator takes a sleigh ride with, is referred to by name in the second verse of “Jingle Bells”: A day or two ago. I thought I’d take a ride. And soon, Miss Fanny Bright. Was seated by my side, The horse was lean and lank.

Who wrote Jingle Bells

Jingle Bells was written by James Lord Pierpont, who was the uncle of the famous financier J.P. Morgan.

Is Jingle Bells intended as a Christmas Song?

Jingle Bells was not originally meant to be a Christmas song, but a Thanksgiving song. It was first performed at a church service in Boston in 1857. Jingle Bells has no mention of Christmas, Thanksgiving, or any holiday in its lyrics. It is about a sleigh ride in the snow.

Jingle Bells in Space!

Jingle Bells was the first song to be broadcast from space. In 1965, two astronauts played the song on a harmonica and sleigh bells as a prank on Mission Control.

What inspired the writing of Jingle Bells?

Jingle Bells was inspired by the annual one-horse open-sleigh races on Salem and Pleasant Streets between Medford and Malden, Massachusetts, in the 19th century. Pierpont wrote the song to capture the joy and excitement of sleighing, which was a popular winter activity at the time.

What’s some of the famous artists who recorded Jingle Bells?

Jingle Bells has been recorded by many artists, including Bing Crosby, Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald, The Beatles, Elvis Presley, Michael Bublé, and Mariah Carey. The song has also been translated into many languages, such as French, German, Spanish, Italian, Japanese, and Chinese.

“Secret” Jingle Bell Lyrics

Jingle Bells has four verses, but most people only know the first one. The other verses describe the narrator’s sleigh ride with a girl named Fanny Bright, who falls out of the sleigh when the horse stumbles, and the narrator’s mocking of a rival who rides a slower horse.

A day or two ago

I thought I’d take a ride

And soon, Miss Fanny Bright

Was seated by my side,

The horse was lean and lank

Misfortune seemed his lot

He got into a drifted bank

And then we got upsot.

|: chorus 😐

A day or two ago,

The story I must tell

I went out on the snow,

And on my back I fell;

A gent was riding by

In a one-horse open sleigh,

He laughed as there I sprawling lie,

But quickly drove away. Ah!

|: chorus 😐

Now the ground is white

Go it while you’re young,

Take the girls tonight

and sing this sleighing song;

Just get a bobtailed bay

Two forty as his speed

Hitch him to an open sleigh

And crack! you’ll take the lead.

|: chorus 😐