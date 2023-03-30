Teams arrive in Argentina to tackle second MotoGP of 2023

Francesco Bagnaia and the Ducati Lenovo Team arrive in Argentina for the second Grand Prix of the 2023 MotoGP World Championship

Bastianini is forced to miss also the Argentina GP after the right shoulder injury suffered in a crash in last Saturday’s Sprint race at Portimão

Less than seven days after the Portuguese GP, held last Sunday, Francesco Bagnaia and the Ducati Lenovo Team arrive in Argentina to tackle the second Grand Prix of the 2023 MotoGP season. Enea Bastianini will not participate in the Grand Prix scheduled at the Termas De Rio Hondo circuit. The rider from Rimini will be forced to miss also this round after the injury sustained to his right shoulder in last weekend’s Sprint Race. As confirmed by Dr Porcellini, who examined him upon his return to Italy, Bastianini will not have to undergo any surgery but will have to keep his shoulder immobile for a week and begin rehabilitation next Monday. If the recovery goes as planned, Enea should be back on track in Austin for the Grand Prix of the Americas.

Coming off a fantastic weekend in Portugal, which saw him dominate both the Sprint Race and Sunday’s race, Bagnaia will be the only one to defend the colours of the Ducati Lenovo Team at Termas. The reigning World Champion, who is already at the top of the new standings, will try to repeat himself at the South American track, where Ducati currently has had three podiums, the most recent being the second place of Jorge Martín (Pramac Racing) in the past edition of the Argentina GP.

Francesco Bagnaia (#1, Ducati Lenovo Team) – 1st

“In last week’s GP, everything was perfect, and I hope the same happens here in Argentina. Compared to Portimão, where we had tested a few weeks before the race, here we will have to start our work from scratch, so it will be important to take good advantage of each session. In any case, I am optimistic: my feeling with the bike is incredible, so I am confident that I can do well in any condition. This weekend I will be the only one representing my team. I wish Enea a speedy recovery, and I hope he can be back on track with us in Austin.”

Bagnaia and the Ducati Lenovo Team will hit the track for Practice 1 on Friday, 31st March, at 10:45am local time (CEST -5.00).

Circuit Information

Country: Argentina

Name: Termas de Río Hondo

Best lap: Rossi (Yamaha) 1:39.019 (174.7 km/h) – 2015

Circuit Record: M. Márquez (Honda), 1:37.683 (177,1 km/h) – 2014

Top Speed: Bagnaia (Ducati), 345,5 km/h – 2022

Track Length: 4.81 km

Sprint Race Distance: 12 laps (57.72 km)

Race Distance: 25 laps (120.25 km)

Corners: 14 (5 left, 9 right)

2022 Results

Podium: 1° A. Espargaro (Aprilia); 2° Martín (Ducati), 3° Rins (Suzuki)

Pole Position: A. Espargaro (Aprilia) 1:37.688 (177.1 km/h)

Fastest lap: A. Espargaro (Aprilia) 1:39.375 (174.1 km/h)

Rider Information

Francesco Bagnaia

Bike: Desmosedici GP

Race Number: 1

GP Starts: 173 (68 x MotoGP, 36 x Moto2, 69 x Moto3)

First GP: Qatar 2019 (MotoGP), Qatar 2017 (Moto2), Qatar 2013 (Moto3)

Wins: 22 (12 MotoGP + 8 Moto2 + 2 Moto3)

Sprint wins: 1

First GP Win: Aragón 2021 (MotoGP), Qatar 2018 (Moto2), Netherlands 2016 (Moto3)

Pole position: 18 (11 MotoGP + 6 Moto2 + 1 Moto3)

First pole: Qatar 2021 (MotoGP), France 2018 (Moto2), Britain 2016 (Moto3)

World Titles: 2 (MotoGP 2022, Moto2 2018)

Enea Bastianini

Bike: Desmosedici GP

Race Number: 23

GP Starts: 159 (38 x MotoGP, 33 x Moto2, 88 x Moto3)

First GP: Qatar 2021 (MotoGP), Qatar 2019 (Moto2), Qatar 2014 (Moto3)

Wins: 10 (4 MotoGP + 3 Moto2 + 3 Moto3)

First GP Win: Qatar 2022 (MotoGP), Andalucía 2020 (Moto2), San Marino 2015 (Moto3)

Pole position: 10 (1 MotoGP + 9 Moto3)

First pole: Austria 2022 (MotoGP), Catalunya 2015 (Moto3)

World Titles: 1 (Moto2 2020)

Championship Information

Riders’ Standings

Francesco Bagnaia (#63 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 1º (37 points)

Constructors’ Standings

Ducati – 1º (37 points)

Teams’ Standings

Ducati Lenovo Team – 1º (37 points)