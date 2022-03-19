Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European Cup Class of 2022

The 2022 Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European Cup campaign officially got underway with a test at the MotorLand Aragón circuit (17-18 March). In total, 24 young riders were introduced to the championship on Thursday, before hitting the Spanish track with their Yamaha R3 bikes for the first time on Friday.

This year, 12 countries are represented with riders entering the championship from all corners of the world, including Asia, Australia, Europe, North America and South America. Brazil arrives with five riders, more than any other nation in 2022, while youngsters from Indonesia, Thailand, Australia and the United States demonstrates the global attraction of the Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European Cup.

From Europe, four riders from Spain, three from Italy and France, two from Poland, and one from the Czech Republic, Slovakia and the United Kingdom have also committed to the Cup this year.

At the Aragón test, Thursday saw the riders receive their race suits, Paddock Blue shirts and caps, while they had the opportunity to randomly select the Yamaha R3 bikes that they will ride for the season.

The opening day also included an official welcome presentation, with Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European Cup Organizer Gianluca Montiron inviting each of the riders to introduce themselves to their fellow competitors. Afterwards, the youngsters all came together for the “Class of ‘22” photo, with the track walk unfortunately cancelled due to heavy rain.

On Friday, after a riders’ briefing, the 24 young talents got their maiden opportunity to ride their Yamaha R3 bikes with the first of four 20-minute sessions. Light showers lingered for much of the day, making track conditions extremely treacherous, and the riders were able to run both of Pirelli’s slick and rain tyres. Despite this, everyone got through the sessions with no incidents, impressing the Yamaha Ambassadors and staff.

The Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European Cup riders will next hit the track at the opening round of the 2022 season, which gets underway at Aragón on 8-9 April.

Gianluca Montiron

Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European Cup Organizer

“We made a good step forward from last year. In 2021, we had a very competitive group, and this year the championship looks like it will be a very high level once again. We have some riders who come with good experience – from Italy and Spain especially – while we have some returning guys, who have helped the rookies during this test. We had a lot of interest not only from Europe, but around the world, coming from Indonesia, Thailand, Brazil, the US and Australia, and they also looked really competitive. I think we have a good reason to be very optimistic about the upcoming season.”

Race nr. Rider Nation Program Birth date

1 69 Archie Mc Donald Australia bLU cRU 22/06/2006

2 88 Eduardo Agoston Burr Brazil bLU cRU 29/05/2006

3 39 Enzo Valentim Garcia Brazil bLU cRU 29/05/2004

4 8 Fàbio Florian Saraiva Brazil bLU cRU 21/06/2004

5 80 Gustavo Manso Alves Brazil bLU cRU 19/11/2004

6 26 Kevin Fontainha Brazil bLU cRU 26/07/2006

7 62 Filip Jurànek C.zech Rep. bLU cRU 26/02/2005

8 45 Clément Rougé France bLU cRU 13/09/2002

9 10 Grégory Carbonnel France bLU cRU 02/10/2003

10 56 Valentin Arnaud Gelly France bLU cRU 06/05/2006

11 89 Wahyu Nugroho Indonesia bLU cRU 14/01/2003

12 37 Andrea Pizzoli Italy bLU cRU 27/01/2004

13 13 Devis Bergamini Italy bLU cRU 01/03/2003

14 18 Diego Palladino Italy bLU cRU 18/10/2005

15 46 Dawid Nowak Poland bLU cRU 03/11/2008*

16 47 Jurand Kusmierczyk Poland bLU cRU 01/10/2004

17 16 Maxim Repak Slovakia bLU cRU 30/08/2006

18 42 Carlos Gimenez Spain bLU cRU 16/04/2004

19 96 March Vich Spain bLU cRU 09/10/2006

20 61 Uriel Hidalgo Mimbrero Spain bLU cRU 16/08/2008*

21 72 Yeray Ruiz Ruiz Spain bLU cRU 15/08/2003

22 32 Krittapat Keankum Thailand bLU cRU 02/02/2005

23 55 Brody Crockford UK bLU cRU 01/04/2005

24 25 Travis Horn USA bLU cRU 07/12/2007

Note: * The rider participated in the previous edition – in derogation

2022 Entry List Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European Cup

