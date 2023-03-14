Yamaha’s 2024 Snowmobile Line-up

Slick from head to snow!

2024 Yamaha’s legendary line-up of snowmobiles is back for 2024. In line with Yamaha’s commitment to customer centricity, the 2024 segmentation allows riders to easily identify the model best suited to their needs across Trail, Crossover, Mountain, Utility and Youth segments.

It truly doesn’t get any more Yamaha than the iconic Sidewinder SRX LE EPS. Sitting at the pinnacle of the line-up, the 2024 edition comes with a striking Nebura Gold and black limited-edition heritage colourway compliment by sporty red graphics.

Yamaha Motor has been fuelling people’s passions as they speed across frozen landscapes, for over 50 years. Revving hearts on the road or off it, over water, land and snow, the brand is always focused on technical innovation, and engineering excellence to deliver an incredible experience. Yamaha’s legendary reputation for delivering outstanding performance and precision handling means their snowmobiles regularly secure top ratings with expert testers and the 2024 line-up is no exception.

Whatever your ambitions, the Yamaha range is the ideal place to look for your perfect partner. Customer-centric segmentation allows riders to easily identify the model best suited to their needs. Customers can choose from the robust reliability of the Utility segment, or the freedom and adventures offered by the Crossover range. For life’s explorers, there’s the sheer joy of the great outdoors offered by the Trail collection. And of course, for those looking for the ultimate in steep and deep excitement, the Mountain segment has all the thrills anyone could wish for. Finally, for the younger rider there’s the ScoScoot ES from the Youth segment, to inspire the next generation to have fun on the snow!

Meet The New Sidewinder SRX LE EPS

The 2024 Sidewinder SRX pays homage to the legendary 1980 SRX with the limited-edition heritage colourway. Striking Nebura Gold contrasts with matte black, whilst sporty red graphic accents complete this tribute to the iconic 1980’s machine that inspired a generation of trail racers to “Beat Thy Neighbour”, leaving other machines in the dust (or powder anyway).

Speed addicts will love the sheer pace and hard acceleration that deliver the ultimate adrenaline hit on the snow. Its low-profile, lean chassis is suspended by a specialised, electronically controlled iQS system that allows you to adjust the ride on-the-go. The addition of EPS makes for added handling precision, with a lightweight steering character. The combination of iQS and EPS yields produces a ride that is unrivalled in the high-performance category. SRX is the model of choice for riders looking for maximum velocity when it’s a race to the horizon.

The 2024 Line-up: Where Performance And Passion Meet

Whether a customer is looking for comfort and control as they ride or a premium performance machine to match their adrenaline-junkie tendencies, there’s a machine in this range to suit everyone. From a hardworking, hard-wearing utility model to a snowmobile designed with the younger rider in mind, Yamaha Motor has high-tech and feature-rich options for all.

The 2024 range cements Yamaha’s position in the snowmobile market, with a customer-centric line-up that assures the brand’s place as the ultimate partner on the snow.