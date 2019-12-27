20th Anniversary of Gettysburg Bike Week

, PA (December 26, 2019) – This July, Gettysburg Bike Week will celebrate two decades of being one of the premiere motorcycle rallies in the country. This anniversary rally goes down at the Allstar Events Complex in Gettysburg, PA, and festivities kick off Thursday, July 9, 2020, and run through Sunday, July 12. To help GBW commemorate this auspicious occasion, event organizers have brought in some heavy-hitting musical acts.

“We’re really excited about our musical guests for this milestone,” says GBW event coordinator Kelly Shue. “Hard to believe it’s been 20 years—this year’s rally will be the biggest and best one yet, and I feel like we’re just getting started.”

This year’s storied group of live-music entertainers features Jasmine Cain, back by popular demand for her second year in a row. A Sturgis, South Dakota, native, Ms. Cain moved to Nashville in 2003 and began what can only be described as a stellar career in the music business. Some of her more than 30 awards won include JPF Female Artist of the Year and 4-time Female Rock Vocalist of the year. With seven studio albums under her belt, her shows are stadium quality and high energy, keeping audiences riveted from downbeat to encore.

Thursday night’s headliner is The Atomic Punks, the premiere Van Halen tribute band in the country. Focusing on early David Lee Roth–era VH, TAP were voted Best Tribute Band three years in a row by LA’s Rock City News; David Lee Roth himself has lauded them and borrowed their guitar players for solo tours; and original VH bassist Michael Anthony has played live with the Punks on multiple occasions. This is the closest you’ll get to 1980s Van Halen in the new millennium.

Joining Jasmine Cain as Friday night co-headliner, classic Los Angeles glam rockers Vixen will take to the stage, playing their unique brand of 80s hair metal. Perennial staples in the Billboard Hot 100 in the late 80s, Vixen has been described as “the female Bon Jovi.”

And rounding out the headliners on Saturday, Oklahoma’s Hinder will bring their furious blend of hard rock, post-grunge and glam metal to the GBW faithful. Joining Hinder on Saturday will be York, PA locals The Small Town Titans. They are a rock n’ roll power trio who love to play live. In a world where music fans crave new content constantly, the Small Town Titans aim to deliver their brand of art all of the time, drawing inspiration from a newer wave of rock bands such as Highly Suspect and Royal Blood, and rock legends such as the Foo Fighters, Audioslave, and Deep Purple.

Legendary emcee Jack Schitt once again performs master of ceremonies duties throughout the week on the Budweiser Stage, Gin Gypsies will sling drinks and rally goers can expect performances by the International Bikini Team, plus heavy competition in the Cycle Source Ride-In Bike Show, Mini-Bike races, Bike Games and Rodeo; and the Parade of Chrome. One, two and four-day passes are available online, at Battlefield Harley Davidson (21 Calvary Field Road, Gettysburg) and at the gates during the event.

And, of course, no rally would be complete without great riding, and Gettysburg has some of the best. Whether riders want to see historic battlegrounds or just hit the road for a great cruise, hundreds of miles of the best riding in the East surrounds Gettysburg. In addition to fantastic solo riding, GBW also features awesome group rides and the Pink Journey of Lights and Stars of Hope Charity Rides.

Pricing for Gettysburg Bike Week is as follows:

$40 per-person 3-day passes, available online and at the gates. $31 through December 31st

$25 per-person 2-day passes, available online and at the gates. $23 through December 31st

$15 per-person 1-day passes, available online and at the gates. $14 through December 31st

Children 12 and under receive free admission.

New and returning riders can find updates, the schedule of events, lodging information and anything they ever needed to know about Gettysburg Bike Week by visiting http://www.gettysburgbikeweek.com.

About Gettysburg Bike Week

Gettysburg Bike Week is Eastern Pennsylvania’s definitive motorcycle rally, featuring great national music acts, historic riding and hospitality that you can only find in a city with this much history. For more information on the Rally, including scheduling, lodging options, and more.