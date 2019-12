Following two of the five rounds in the new series, the France-based team of Etienne Masson, Gregg Black and retiring 10-time EWC Champion Vincent Philippe, followed up an amazing victory at the opening Bol d’Or round in France during September to increase their lead heading towards Round 3 for the Le Mans 24-Hour on April 18th, 2020.

