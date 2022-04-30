212 thousandths of a second separate winners at Spanish MotoGP Jerez

Francesco Bagnaia closed with the third-fastest time Friday of free practices for the Spanish GP, the sixth round of the 2022 MotoGP season, scheduled this weekend at Circuito de Jerez – Angel Nieto in Andalusia.



After setting the thirteenth fastest time in FP1, which took place on a dry track (but still damp in some areas after yesterday’s rain), the Ducati Lenovo Team rider was immediately quick in the afternoon. From the first minutes of FP2, Bagnaia improved his pace, eventually setting the third fastest time (1:37.762) on soft tyres, finishing 212 thousandths of a second behind Fabio Quartararo.



Jack Miller finished the first day at Jerez de la Frontera in tenth position. The Australian rider, who was already tenth after FP1, improved his morning lap time by nearly a second in FP2, confirming his place in the top ten of today’s combined standings.



Francesco Bagnaia (#63 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 3rd (1:37.283)

“I’m delighted with this first day here in Jerez. As was the case at Portimão, I’ve finally found positive sensations that allow me to ride the way I want to. This morning in FP1, we had a small problem that affected my performance during the session, but in the afternoon, everything was solved. The shoulder is bothering me a little bit, but it doesn’t limit my riding. I’m satisfied and confident that I can do well in qualifying tomorrow”.



Jack Miller (#43 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 10th (1:37.762)

“It was a positive first day, during which we worked mainly on race pace. Right from the start, the feeling on the bike was good, and we had a good base setup. With the data we gathered today, we will try to improve the engine braking strategy, which was the only point on which we struggled a little. Finishing the first day in the top ten is positive, but tomorrow we’ll try to improve more.”



The MotoGP riders will be back on track at 9:55am for FP3, while qualifying for the Spanish GP will be held from 2:10pm CEST after FP4.