SELECT 2024 HARLEY-DAVIDSON MOTORCYCLES AVAILABLE NOW

HARLEY-DAVIDSON REVEALS 2024 MODEL MOTORCYCLES AVAILABLE NOW AT WORLDWIDE AUTHORIZED DEALERSHIPS

Additional New Models to Premier January 24

MILWAUKEE (January 2, 2024) – Harley-Davidson today revealed on H-D.com a portion of its 2024 motorcycle line and announced these bikes are now available at authorized Harley-Davidson dealerships globally, with additional new motorcycle models to be unveiled soon. The limited-production 2024 models from Harley-Davidson® Custom Vehicle Operations™ (CVO™) and more new Harley-Davidson motorcycle models will be revealed at 10 a.m. CST on January 24.

The 2024 returning models represent the following categories in the Harley-Davidson motorcycle portfolio, a collection of the sport’s most desirable motorcycles.

Grand American Touring: For riders responding to the call of the open road. Grand American Touring models take riders beyond the horizon with the comfort and community that makes the journey spectacular, from the company that started the cross-country experience.

Cruiser: Iconic and diverse styling – from nostalgic to very modern – is paired with the ability to customize and make the ultimate personal statement.

Sport: Industry-leading performance and advanced technology offer an exhilarating riding experience combined with styling inspired by Harley-Davidson® heritage.

Trike: Harley-Davidson® Trike models offer an appealing option for those who appreciate the confidence of a three-wheel platform.

Adventure Touring: For riders who want the ability to go anywhere, those who see touring as detouring. The award-winning Pan America® motorcycle is a versatile and inspirational machine that makes any surface a road.

Harley-Davidson stands for the timeless pursuit of adventure and freedom for the soul. The complete line of Harley-Davidson® Grand American Touring, Sport, Adventure Touring, Cruiser and Trike motorcycles, Harley-Davidson Certified™ pre-owned motorcycles, Harley-Davidson® Genuine Motor Parts & Accessories, Harley-Davidson® MotorClothes® apparel and accessories, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc. is the parent company of Harley-Davidson Motor Company and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. Our vision: Building our legend and leading our industry through innovation, evolution and emotion. Our mission: More than building machines, we stand for the timeless pursuit of adventure. Freedom for the soul. Since 1903, Harley-Davidson has defined motorcycle culture with an expanding range of leading-edge, distinctive and customizable motorcycles in addition to riding experiences and exceptional motorcycle accessories, riding gear and apparel. Harley-Davidson Financial Services provides financing, insurance and other programs to help get Harley-Davidson riders on the road