76-point lead in 2022 MotoAmerica Supersport Championship

Josh Herrin Goes 2-2 at Brainerd

Josh Herrin and Ducati leave Minnesota with a 76-point lead in the 2022 MotoAmerica Supersport Championship

Sunnyvale, Calif., July 31, 2022 – Josh Herrin (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC) used all his years of racing skill at Brainerd for the sixth round of the 2022 MotoAmerica Supersport Championship, sealing a double podium finish behind debut winner, Rocco Landers (Yamaha).

Herrin and the Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC team struggled to find the optimum set-up at the peculiar Brainerd venue on the Ducati Panigale V2 but didn’t let that speedbump get in the way of the ultimate goal of sealing the 2022 championship. Two second-place finishes mean Herrin leaves Minnesota with a 76-point lead in the standings with three rounds to go and 150 points to play for.

With a good performance and a little luck, Herrin could potentially wrap up the championship at the following round at Pittsburgh in two weeks’ time.

2022 MotoAmerica Supersport—Top 5
P1 – Josh Herrin (Ducati) 244
P2 – Rocco Landers (Yamaha) 163
P3 – Tyler Scott (Suzuki) 156
P4 – Kevin Olmedo (Yamaha) 114
P5 – Luke Power (Suzuki) 90

Josh Herrin’s (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC #2): “The weekend went well, although we struggled a little,” Herrin said. “But, in our most difficult weekend, we were able to walk away with two-second places and hold a 76-point lead in the championship. The team and I just need to go and debrief and see if the issues we faced at this racetrack will affect us in the tracks to come. I have a feeling it was just this track that gave us a few issues and I’m looking forward to getting back onto that top step at the next round at Pittsburgh.”

