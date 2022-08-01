2022 Medallia MotoAmerica Superbike Championship: Sometimes you lose sometimes you win

Danilo Petrucci and Ducati lead the championship after Brainerd



Sunnyvale, Calif., July 31, 2022 – Sometimes you lose, sometimes you win, and for Danilo Petrucci and the Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC team, it was certainly a case of the latter at Brainerd International Raceway.



The 2.5-mile Minnesota venue saw Petrucci suffer a fast crash in qualifying, regrouping to take second in race one behind Yamaha’s then-championship leader, Jake Gage.



But it was all turned on its side in race two as Gagne, who had built up a potential race-winning lead only to drop the factory Yamaha for another DNF. Petrucci thus swept through for his fourth race win of the 2022 Medallia MotoAmerica Superbike Championship and moved back into the title lead.



It’s now all the play with 150 potential points on offer and three rounds remaining in the series, starting in Pittsburgh in two weeks’ time.



2022 MotoAmerica Superbike Standings

P1 – Danilo Petrucci (Ducati) 253

P2 – Jake Gagne (Yamaha) 240

P3 – Cameron Petersen (Yamaha) 215

P4 – Mathew Scholtz (Yamaha) 183

P5 – Hector Barbera (BMW) 133



Danilo Petrucci (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC – #9): “It was a weekend of ups and downs,” said Petrucci. “Yesterday was one of the toughest days. We struggled a lot in the race because I crashed quite hard in qualifying and got a few injuries, but today, luck was on our side. Unfortunately, Jake (Gagne) crashed, and we could take the victory. We made a massive change yesterday on the front end, and the bike was working much better. Now we are leading the points, but we are not thinking about the championship. We must stay in front of Jake, or at least put as much pressure as possible on him. Thanks very much to my team.”