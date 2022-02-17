Accomplished European rider to race in GNCC for three rounds

UK-based and Beta Italy Factory rider Steve Holcombe is set to race the first three rounds of the GNCC for the Liqui Moly Beta Racing team. Holcombe is a very accomplished rider in Europe. He is a seven-time World Enduro Champion and competes in the FIM EnduroGP World Championship series. He is no stranger to cross country events. Last year he competed in Fast Eddy Hawkstone Park XC in the UK and claimed the top step on the podium. Still committed to EnduroGP, Holcombe is taking advantage of a late start (May) of the GP series to try his hand at the GNCC. “Being able to come to America and experience first-hand what it’s like to compete in a few GNCC events is something that I’ve wanted to do for a number of years,” Steve said. “Until now I’ve just not been able to make it happen. I’m really looking forward to getting racing. Honestly, I know that this will be a big learning curve for me. I’ve raced some three-hour events in the UK before, but I know that I’ve signed up for something very different. I can’t wait.” Steve will compete in the XC1 class on a Beta Factory 390 RR. He is training with Beta USA’s rider Evan Smith (XC2) in Georgia as they both get ready for the first race. They will join teammates Jon Johnson (XC2) and Jay Lipscomb (XC3) in Union, South Carolina for the opening round of the GNCC. “We are excited to have Steve here in the USA to kick off the GNCC season racing for us. This is a great opportunity for Steve to display his talents at the premier US off-road series, racing in a different style course and conditions than he might be used to. He is a very skilled rider and we are looking forward to helping him compete at a high level at these events,” said Carlen Gardner, Race Team Manager.