Double 450SX Championship podium at Petco Park

Tomac showed strength with his charge towards the front in his heat race, taking the runner-up spot in the final moments. In the main event, he got a good start and quickly moved to third and then advanced to second on Lap 5. Although he was passed after the halfway mark, he kept riding his own race and reclaimed the position after the rider ahead had an issue. From there, he put in some solid laps to cross the line second. His debut podium with the team puts the red plate on his Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing YZ450F as he heads into the next round with a one-point advantage.

Ferrandis also got the day off to a good start, narrowly missing the top spot in qualifying. Unfortunately, he didn’t get the start he was hoping for in his heat race and had to fight his way back from 13th to fifth. The Frenchman bounced back with a much better start in the main event and was sixth. A couple of laps later, he was shuffled to seventh but kept pushing, and then on Lap 12, he took advantage of a pair of riders that came together and slotted into fourth. Ferrandis gained another position five laps later and then kept cool under pressure with the competition on his heels to finish third and join his teammate on the podium.

The Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team heads back to Angel Stadium of Anaheim for Round 4 of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship on Saturday, January 29.