APRILIA ALL STARS 2020 MOTORCYCLE FESTIVAL

SATURDAY 9 MAY, AT MUGELLO, THE GREAT APRILIA FESTIVAL IS BACK

ON THE MOST BEAUTIFUL CIRCUIT IN THE WORLD, THE PROTAGONISTS WILL BE THE APRILIA MOTOGP TEAM RIDERS, ALONG WITH THE GREAT CHAMPIONS AND BIKES THAT HAVE MADE APRILIA HISTORY AND DESIGN THE FUTURE

TWO EXTRAORDINARY DÉBUTS:

THE FIRST OUTING OF THE ANXIOUSLY AWAITED RS 660, THE SPORT BIKE BORN FOR THE ROAD OUT OF RACING TECHNOLOGY FOR A NEW GENERATION OF RIDERS

THE TRACK DÉBUT OF THE NEW ITALIAN APRILIA SPORT PRODUCTION CHAMPIONSHIP

AND THEN MUSIC, ESPORTS AND LOTS OF OTHER ACTIVITIES WILL LIVEN UP THE PADDOCK FROM DAWN TO DUSK

Milan, 30 January 2020 – The images of the great parade of Aprilia bikes that invaded the Mugello circuit at the closing of the first Aprilia All Stars edition is still fresh in the minds of the more than ten thousand enthusiasts who responded en masse to the call of Aprilia last year. It was an extraordinary day of love for bikes and racing.

It is precisely from this great success recorded in 2019 that Aprilia All Stars picks up, once again calling all enthusiasts to come together. The second edition of the great Aprilia festival, free and open to all motorcyclists, will be held on Saturday, 9 May, as always at the Mugello racetrack, a true temple of world motorcycle racing.

It will once again be an unforgettable day on the most beautiful track in the world to celebrate one of the most victorious brands in motorcycle racing, its history, its bikes and its champions of past and present. Among them will be the Aprilia MotoGP team riders and the extraordinary Aprilia RS-GP prototypes that compete in the World Championship GP Motorcycle Racing premier class.

However, the true protagonists will be the fans, who will be involved in the Mugello paddock by an exceptional series of activities: music, meetings with the riders, an exhibit of the Aprilia range, a special area dedicated to eSports and shopping for Aprilia and Aprilia Racing branded apparel, food areas and much more.

Recently presented by Max Biaggi and DJ Ringo for the vast number of those in attendance at the Verona Motor Bike Expo, the 2020 Aprilia All Stars edition promises to be enriched even further, dedicated to all riders, but in particular to the young.

In fact, it will be at Mugello on 9 May that the anxiously awaited Aprilia RS 660, the new sport bike from Noale built for a new generation of motorcyclists, will be available for all to admire for the first time in action.

But that’s not all: in the spirit of always looking to the future, on the same day, the very young riders will take to the track who are registered in the Italian FMI Aprilia Sport Production Championship, the new single-brand championship that brings the Aprilia “School of Champions” back to life. This will be a test unique in its kind, where the young riders will take their first steps astride the Aprilia RS 250 SP followed by federal technicians and “coach” riders made available by Aprilia Racing.