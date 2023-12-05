ALL-NEW 2024 HUSQVARNA SKUTTA AVAILABLE NOW

Husqvarna Motorcycles first-ever webshop allows urban commuters to discover and buy the exciting new Skutta online. Featuring a patented flat-folding design, the lightweight and modern scooter is powered by a maintenance-free electric motor to ensure the simplest solution for final-mile commuting. Made in Europe and unveiled to the world in early November, the dependable Skutta is now available to purchase both online and in store at all Husqvarna Motorcycles’ Urban Mobility dealerships.

Easy to ride thanks to its comfortable ergonomics and low deck height, the Skutta is also incredibly simple to maintain. The easily removable, rechargeable, and swappable battery design ensures non-stop urban commuting – perfect for those with busy lifestyles.

Technical highlights:

10” front wheel (Air inflated), 8” rear wheel with puncture free foam core

90 mm standing height and 69,9° rake angle for optimised riding position to improve stability, safety, and agility

IPx4 water resistant

Stripped-back smartLED dashboard for intuitive and distraction-free rides

Removable, fast-charging batteries from Husqvarna AB

Patented, flat-folding system for easy transportation.

Reliable, low-maintenance dual drum brakes

Built-in bell, lights, and side-stand for a sleek finish

A concise selection of Technical Accessories further enhances the Skutta riding experience. Handlebar Ends prevent damage to the grips while a Smartphone Bracket positions your device in the perfect location for viewing the screen at a glance. Additionally, handlebar-mounted storage solutions protect your belongings during every commute.

The all-new Skutta is available now at authorised Husqvarna Motorcycles Urban Mobility dealers as well as online [www.husqvarna-mobility.com]. Availability may differ from country to country. For full details on pricing and availability, please refer to your national Husqvarna Motorcycles subsidiary or importer.