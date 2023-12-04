Return to RedBud and Ironman for 2024 Pro Motocross Championship

The confirmation of locations for the 2024 Scouting Moto Combine follows the landmark announcement from the SuperMotocross (SMX) League, which includes MX Sports Pro Racing, regarding the formation of SMX Next, the collective of SuperMotocross World Championship initiatives focused on providing amateur racers with a clear, defined path to professional racing. SMX Next combines the Scouting Moto Combine with Feld Motor Sports’ Supercross Futures AMA National Championship and the SMX World All-Stars showcase into one, season-long collaborative effort to cultivate the development of top prospects from the talent-laden amateur level of the sport.

“SMX Next represents the natural progression of the respective efforts of Feld Motor Sports and MX Sports Pro Racing to develop the next generation of professional racers with a strategic, hands-on approach focused on ensuring a seamless transition into the sport’s highest level,” said Tim Cotter, Event Director, MX Sports Pro Racing. “Establishing a synergy between Supercross Futures, the Scouting Moto Combine, and SMX World All-Stars will allow for both series organizers and competing manufacturers to further strengthen the cohesive and collaborative effort that has defined the immediate success of each respective initiative.”

“Never before in the 50-plus year history of the sport has there been a greater emphasis to engage in the strategic and purposeful development of amateur racers, for which the Scouting Moto Combine takes a hands-on approach,” said Jim Perry, Program Director for the Scouting Moto Combine. “By enlisting the mentorship of highly decorated and highly regarded rider coaches and implementing a classroom-style environment to accompany the racing, we’ve been able to facilitate promising and successful transitions into the pro ranks for a large number of young athletes. We look forward to welcoming a new crop of prospects next summer.”