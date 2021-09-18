Sunnyvale, Calif., September 17, 2021 – Kyle Wyman (Panera Bread Ducati) led the Ducati charge on day one of action at the final MotoAmerica round for 2021 at Barber Motorsports Park.



The Arizona resident put in a strong 29 laps over the course of the day, finishing P6 in the opening practice session and seventh in the first qualifying session ahead of tomorrow’s all-important Q2.



The rain many predicted stayed away for today, however, the weather forecast for tomorrow is gloomy with thunder and lightning on the cards. Wyman has tested at Barber in the rain before and is confident of a good result in Q2 to put him on course for a top five in race one, scheduled for 2:00 p.m. local time.



The first day of Barber action was not a pleasant one for Loris Baz, the Frenchman crashing out after four laps in FP1 and taken to the medical center for observation and taking no further part in the day’s on track action. The diagnosis, however, was positive and Baz has been cleared to race tomorrow for the Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati New York team.



FP1 Final Standing

P1 – Jake Gagne (Yamaha) 1:24.065

P2 – Cameron Petersen (Suzuki) 1:24.286

P3 – Mathew Scholtz (Yamaha) 1:24.286

P4 – Bobby Fong (Suzuki) 1:24.616

P5 – Josh Herrin (Yamaha) 1:26.119

P6 – Kyle Wyman (Ducati) 1:26.123

P7 – Loris Baz (Ducati) 1:27.249



Qualifying 1 Final Standing

P1 – Cameron Petersen (Suzuki) 1:23.613

P2 – Mathew Scholtz (Yamaha) 1:24.180

P3 – Jake Gagne (Yamaha) 1:24.295

P4 – Josh Herrin (Yamaha) 1:24.336

P5 – Hector Barbera (BMW) 1:25.140

P7 – Kyle Wyman (Ducati) 1:25.490

23 – Loris Baz (Ducati) No Time



Kyle Wyman (Panera Bread Ducati – Ducati #33)

“Today was pretty good,” said Wyman. “We made steady progress all through the day. We had a pretty good pace in the afternoon’s qualifying session but we couldn’t really maximize the time attack lap. We didn’t go faster than we went on a used tire, so that was a bit of a bummer. We ended up seventh today but spent most of the session around fourth and fifth place. If it’s dry, we have an idea of how we can improve the bike but we’re planning on it being wet. That’s the forecast, at least. At the Barber test last year, we rode in the rain so we have some data from that and we can use that to find our footing quickly and put in a competitive ride.”