AMA East Hare Scramble Results – Devlin wins at Millville!

The Beta Factory Race team charged hard at the East Hare Scrambles. Thorn Devlin topped the podium with a first place finish. Beta support rider, Kyle McDonal, pushed Devlin all race and finished in second place at the Hare Scramble. Both riders are fighting it out for the 2020 Championship as well.

Race Results:

Thorn Delvin

Pro Class Kyle McDonal

Pro Class

1st 2nd

Thorn Devlin

250 RR Race Edition

“The sandy terrain and wet conditions were a great change of pace in Millville, New Jersey. We were able to grab the holeshot, manage the race, and carry the lead to the checkered flag. My Factory Beta USA 250RR handled the conditions effortlessly and was on point all day. Thank you Beta USA and all our sponsors for the great support!”

Kyle McDonal

250 RR Race Edition

“Yesterday was Round 6 of the AMA East Hare Scrambles series in Millville, NJ. With rain a few days prior and rain all day Sunday, the track was a very slick for the main event. I got off the line second and was a couple of turns behind Thorn getting off the moto track. I didn’t see him for very long once we hit the woods. Most of the track was a lot of fun and it seemed like the more aggressive I rode the better I was able to ride. I crashed into a tree on my side and that left me hurting, but I rebounded and was able to pick some good lines throughout the race. At the end of the race, I held onto 2nd place by just staying consistent. I’m looking forward to the next round in 3 weeks in West Virginia.”