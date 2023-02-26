Taken out while fighting for top position at WorldSBK Phillip Island

A Good Late Charge Leads Aegerter and Gardner to Points in Race 2 at Phillip Island

GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team’s Dominique Aegerter and Remy Gardner showed great potential on Sunday in Australia, securing points with a late charge in Race 2 to finish in seventh and 10th after an unlucky Superpole Race.

The day started with the Warm Up session, where the GYTR GRT Yamaha duo showed good pace to end the session in 7th and 9th, respectively, leaving them ready for the remaining two races.

Indeed, in the Tissot Superpole Race, Aegerter and Gardner enjoyed a good start, joining the battle for the podium. After producing the fastest lap of the race, the Swiss rider was in a solid fifth position, followed by local hero Gardner who was getting faster with each lap. Unfortunately, in an attempt to overtake, Gardner made contact with his teammate, and both crashed out of podium contention.

With one more race to go, both riders were eager for redemption. Starting from 10th and 11th on the grid, Aegerter and Gardner had a solid start and retained their positions but began to struggle in the heated mid-pack battle.

However, the GYTR GRT Yamaha pair fought hard with those around them right to the line. Aegerter came on strong in the latter stages of the race, showing blistering pace to cross the line in 7th after a stunning last-lap move on Jonathan Rea. At the same time, Gardner recovered to 10th despite a long lap penalty served at the beginning of the race due to the Superpole Race incident.

Dominique Aegerter – SPRC: DNF / Race 2: P7

“It was an emotional weekend, starting, of course, with the amazing Superpole session where I qualified on the front row. Today we had dry conditions and were confident we had a good pace; unfortunately, in the Superpole Race, I was taken out while fighting for a top position. That’s racing; these things happen, and we move on. It wasn’t easy to start from 10th in the last race, but we still managed to make a good recovery. We learned a lot, and the team worked well this weekend. We are ready for Indonesia, where we hope to be fast once again.”

Remy Gardner – SPRC: DNF / Race 2: P10

“First of all, I would like to apologise to Domi for the Tissot Superpole Race crash. I’m really sorry, we both could have made a good result. Anyway, we have got to be happy with our pace; and we were fighting for the podium positions, which was beyond our expectations before this weekend. Starting from so far back on the grid in Race 2 didn’t help, but that’s a lesson for the future. Now we turn our focus to Indonesia, where we will try and replicate the pace and potential we showed this weekend.”