BMW M Performance carbon fibre wheels for the S1000RR Are Amazing

Munich, 19 August 2020. Carbon fibre – once developed for the aerospace industry, this high-strength and super-light material first established itself in racing and now also in BMW motorcycles. BMW Motorrad uses it wherever minimum weight and maximum strength are required.

The M Performance carbon fibre wheels for the BMW S 1000 RR are an ideal area of application for the material, which is processed in a very complex process using high-pressure furnaces, the so-called autoclaves. The benefits are obvious. Less weight means lower rotational masses leading not only to improved acceleration and braking behaviour but also makes the bike easier to handle. In short: The motorcycles become even more agile and dynamic. In addition, the carbon fibre surface, which is coated with high-gloss clear lacquer, is a real eye-catcher thanks to its deep black shimmering structure.

The M Performance carbon fibre wheels for the S 1000 RR are 1.7 kg lighter in total than the standard aluminium wheels, which were already reduced in weight by 1.6 kg when the two models were relaunched last year. All parts such as the 5 mm thick brake discs (standard: 4.5 mm), sensor rings, wheel bearings and tyre pressure control valves are included in the complete wheel set. The M Performance carbon fibre wheels have been available since 1 August 2020.



