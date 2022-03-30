West Hare Scrambles Round 2 Jacksonville & US Hard Enduro Series Grinding Stone Hard Enduro Results

This round of the West Hare Scrambles was drastically different from the opener. Round one was a twisty and fast desert-style race. Round two was definitely a woods race. Rainfall from a few days ago made conditions ideal for the riders. Coming off a pretty good crash last week at the National Hare and Hound, Zane Roberts was eager to get back on the bike. Although he was a little rusty from the crash and needs more practice in the woods, Zane was still able to reach the podium in the event with a 3rd place finish.
Results:
Zane Roberts
3rd Place – Pro
Zane Roberts
Factory 480 RR
“Round two of the AMA WHS was epic! Conditions were all time and the battles were endless. I knew I was going to be a little behind on my woods skills coming into this round from my recent schedule and lack of riding due to a heavy crash last weekend so I was happy to be pretty competitive all day. I got some work to do to get to where I want to be but for now, I’ll take a podium and get practiced up for the woods!”
US Hard Enduro Series
Grinding Stone
Hard Enduro
Page, AZ
March 26th, 2022
The US Hard Enduro got underway in Page, AZ. The series has a new name and look but still makes stops at the classic hard enduro venues. The Grinding Stone Hard Enduro, which was first run last year, was a terrific spot to open the season. The huge rock formations mixed with soft sand and loose rocks not only provide a spectacular backdrop but put up a stiff challenge for the riders. Tim Apolle, jumped off to a quick start and was in hot pursuit of the leaders but he ended up falling back and finishing the race in 8th place. Morgan Tanke Colón, got her season off to a great start by finishing 2nd at the event in the Women’s Pro class.
Results:
Tim Apolle
8th Place – Pro
Morgan Tanke Colón
2nd Place – Women’s Pro
Tim Apolle
Factory 300 RR
“Grinding Stone was a really great challenge. I was able to get a good jump off the line and race the top 3 riders hard. I just got caught up on a few obstacles. On to the next one where I hope to improve on the result.”
Morgan Tanke Colón
Factory 300 RR
“The Grinding Stone Hard Enduro was a gnarly one. The AZ sandstone was a new type of terrain for me and the learning curve was steep. There were many very intimidating up and down features but I was able to work my way through the course. As the temperature rose throughout the day I started to feel a bit dehydrated which slowed my pace down a little bit. I’m glad to have completed one full lap plus another 3/4 of a lap in the 4 hours and 30-minute time limit. I knew going into this race that it would be very different from most hard enduros that I have raced and I’m very happy with my 2nd place finish. I left Round One healthy after a risky and brutal course. I am looking forward to what the rest of the season has to offer for the team and myself.”
