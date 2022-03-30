West Hare Scrambles Round 2 Jacksonville & US Hard Enduro Series Grinding Stone Hard Enduro Results

Morgan Tanke Colón Factory 300 RR “The Grinding Stone Hard Enduro was a gnarly one. The AZ sandstone was a new type of terrain for me and the learning curve was steep. There were many very intimidating up and down features but I was able to work my way through the course. As the temperature rose throughout the day I started to feel a bit dehydrated which slowed my pace down a little bit. I’m glad to have completed one full lap plus another 3/4 of a lap in the 4 hours and 30-minute time limit. I knew going into this race that it would be very different from most hard enduros that I have raced and I’m very happy with my 2nd place finish. I left Round One healthy after a risky and brutal course. I am looking forward to what the rest of the season has to offer for the team and myself.”