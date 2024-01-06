Aprilia Tuareg dominates more and more at Africa Eco Race

JACOPO CERUTTI TAKES THE FOURTH LEG OF THE AFRICA ECO RACE TO STRENGTHEN HIS GRIP ON FIRST PLACE IN THE OVERALL STANDINGS

FRANCESCO MONTANARI ALSO IMPROVES, EIGHTH IN THE LEG AND IN THE OVERALL STANDINGS

Aprilia Tuareg and Jacopo Cerutti confirm their extraordinary form once again in the fourth leg of the Africa Eco Race. The longest stage of the entire race, with its 472.41 km including 467.36 of special trials, had the riders competing in Morocco from Oued Draa to Fort Chacal in the outskirts of Laayoune. A route immersed in breathtaking scenery, with fast sections alternating with long stretches of navigation through the desert.

Cerutti got the better of his direct rivals, Pol Tarres, at a gap of 2 minutes, and Alessandro Botturi, more than 4 minutes behind the Aprilia rider at the finish. For Jacopo, this is the third win out of four legs held, an impeccable streak. The podium today reflects the situation in the overall standings, with Cerutti in the lead over Tarres (+08:55) and Botturi (+10:22).

Francesco Montanari is also steadily improving, in his début in big raids, eighth today with the second Tuareg in the race and eighth in the overall standings.

The convoy will remain in Morocco today as well for the fifth leg, from Fort Chacal to Dakhla on the shores of the Atlantic Ocean. There will be 592.6 total kilometres, 404.06 of which special trials, ahead of a well-deserved day of rest for teams and riders.

JACOPO CERUTTI

“Fantastic leg yesterday. The route was spectacular and I did a long section with Tarres and Botturi after catching up with them around km 200. The tracks were fast, less bumpy than the past few days, and that allowed me to ride well and to have fun, even if navigation was rather demanding. Now we prepare for today’s leg ahead of the well-deserved day of rest and the transfer to Mauritania.”

FRANCESCO MONTANARI

“A good day. I navigated well throughout the day but I was rather far forward towards the end and there were no tracks to follow, so I lost a bit of time. In any case, the potential is there. We need to avoid mistakes and exploit the opportunities that arise.”