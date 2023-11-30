December 1st World AIDS Day Vespa will host a very special event at their Milan Motoplex

2020 Vespa Primavera 125 RED

Vespa & (RED) together at World AIDS Day 2023
The partnership between the Piaggio Group and the organization founded by Bono and Bobby Shriver has also been renewed for the two-year period 2024-2025.

On December 1st, World AIDS Day, Vespa will host a very special event at their Milan Motoplex

Founded by Bono & Bobby Shriver in 2006, (RED) has developed partnerships with the world’s most iconic brands, to create unique products to raise funds to fight and end AIDS and global pandemics.

On World AIDS Day, Vespa and (RED) consolidate their multi-year partnership with the signing of a new two-year agreement. The collaboration between Vespa and (RED), started in 2016, has given rise to iconic products that are dressed in red to support the cause: from the first (VESPA 946) RED to the (VESPA PRIMAVERA) RED, up to the most recent (VESPA ELETTRICA) RED, as well as a collection of merchandising. During the partnership with (RED), Vespa customers from all over the world have played a fundamental role in the fight against AIDS and all pandemics, raising over 1.5 million USD for the Global Fund, a global fund for the fight against AIDS. AIDS, tuberculosis, and malaria.

On the occasion of December 1st, World Aids Day, Vespa will organize an open talk at its Motoplex Milano City Lounge space at 5pm, in Via Broletto 13 in Milan. The event will feature Elena Di Cioccio and Lavinia Farnese in a personal and irreverent exchange on the topic of sexual education, aimed at raising awareness on a topic that is too often neglected, especially by younger people.

Furthermore, starting from 2024, a capsule of Vespa clothing and accessories (RED) will be launched at the Group’s flagship stores and online channels.
Characterized by the unmistakable style of Vespa, the new apparel collection will be available in stores starting from May 2024 and will include a loose-fit cotton hoodie, a waterproof jacket in technical fabric and a t-shirt, all in the iconic (RED) hue.
A collection of accessories ranging from cups to water bottles and a restyling of the iconic helmet complete the offer.
Vespa will donate part of the proceeds from the sales of this special collection to (RED).
