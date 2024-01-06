2024 Liqui Moly Beta Off-Road Racing Team Announced

The Liqui Moly Beta Off-Road Racing team is ready to start its 2024 campaign. The team returns six riders from the 2023 team and welcomes one newcomer. The West Coast team returns all three riders to the team. Joe Wasson, who was injured towards the end of the season, returns to the team aboard a Factory 480 RR. Even with his shortened season, Wasson still claimed four podium finishes. His teammate Zane Roberts returns as well. Roberts stepped onto the podium eight times in 2023. Both riders will compete in the National Hare and Hound Series as well as the West Hare Scrambles. Rounding out the team is Dare DeMartile, who returns for his fourth year with the team. DeMartile competes in the WORCS & NGPC series. His season last year was also condensed due to injury. But out of the races he competed, DeMartile finished on the podium in over half. Competing in the US Hard Enduro Series and Enduro X for Beta Motorcycles is Danny Lewis. This will be his second year on the team and the experience he gained riding a Factory 300 RR last year should provide a boost going into the Hard Enduro series this season. Lewis consistently earned Top Ten finishes last year on some of the hardest terrain and most grueling races. Last year on the East Coast team, Jonathan Johnson provided Beta Motorcycles with its first XC2 GNCC win. Johnson returns to the team and will again compete in the XC2 class in the GNCC series, and also race in NE Pro2 class at the National Enduros. Joining Johnson in the XC2 class is Jason Lipscomb. Last year Lipscomb raced in XC3 for Beta where he won a race and had three other podiums before injury at the end of the season. Lipscomb will also compete at the National Enduro in the NE Pro2 class. Newcomer Jhak Walker joins the East Coast team. Walker will race the GNCC XC3 class where he had success last year. He finished the XC3 series in 2nd place in the points race for 2023. “On the East Team, Jon Johnson is returning and looking to continue his march toward a championship. With a win last year in XC2 under his belt, he is looking forward to the upcoming season. Jason Lipscomb is moving up to XC2 from the XC3 class and also is looking for a consistent season to come. He will also be competing in PRO 2 NEPG. Our newest addition is Jhak Walker. He will be riding XC 3 GNCC. In all, we are looking forward to 2024, where we will be fighting for championships!” said Andy Brannon, East Coast Team Manager “Having the same three racers as last year has given us a chance to really get our bike setups dialed in, and I think the whole team is more confident than ever before. We had a tough last year, with a couple of our racers battling injuries. Starting the year everyone is healed up and eager to get back to racing in 2024. I think that this is going to be a great year for Beta USA.” said Brian Marok, West Coast Race Team Manager.