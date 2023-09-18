Challenging conditions results in Italian Sensational Grand Prix Win

Geerts Celebrates Sensational Grand Prix Win in Italy

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2’s Jago Geerts powered his YZ250FM to a remarkable Grand Prix win at the 18th round of the MX2 World Championship in Maggiora, Italy. Despite the challenging conditions caused by the inclement weather in the days leading up to the event, the Yamaha ace demonstrated impressive determination and skill as he charged to a 2-1 finish to secure his seventh Grand Prix win of the season. As a result, the Belgian has moved up to second in the Championship Standings.

At the same time, Thibault Benistant made an extraordinary comeback from injury, delivering a solid 7-5 for fifth overall, while Rick Elzinga showed good speed but was classified 11th after a costly fall in Race Two.

In the opening race, Benistant and Geerts chased the poleman Simon Laengenfelder around the first turn, with Benistant initially holding the advantage. Benistant, however, made a costly off-track excursion on the opening lap, which cost him four positions, gifting second to Geerts. Once in second, Geerts never looked back. The Belgian showed his incredible speed and maturity to secure the position.

Benistant, however, had to recover more positions after a fall on lap three. The tenacious Frenchman showed determination and fought back from outside the top 10 to finish seventh. At the same time, Elzinga started on the cusp of the top 10 and impressively climbed up as high as sixth, but due to some minor health issues, ultimately finished eighth.

Geerts got off to a solid start in Race Two and quickly took the lead on the opening lap. Once in the top spot, the Yamaha ace controlled the race and eventually won by 2.5 seconds over Laengenfelder.

With limited line choice at the tight and hilly Maggiora circuit, a good start was a crucial element in the result of the Grand Prix. Benistant got another great start but struggled to find his rhythm and was shuffled back to fifth, which is where he finished. In contrast, Elzinga collided with another rider at turn one and had to fight back from last position to finish 14th.

After a positive weekend in Italy, the team now looks forward to the 19th and final round of the MX2 World Championship, which will take place next weekend, September 23-24, in Matterley Basin, Great Britain.

Click here to view the MX2 Grand Prix of Italy results.

Jago Geerts

MX2 Grand Prix of Italy winner, 47-points

2nd MX2 Championship Standings, 706-points

“I’m really proud of what I achieved today. To win the GP here in Italy today after two injuries this year, it feels good, and I’m proud to bounce back like this. I am happy with how the whole day went. Simon (Laengenfelder) didn’t make it easy for me, but I managed to get it done, and it’s a good sign I am back in good shape.”

Thibault Benistant

5th MX2 Grand Prix of Italy, 30-points

9th MX2 Championship Standings, 493-points

“I showed some good things this weekend. I had really good starts, even though I didn’t practice any this week, and I was happy with that. I made two mistakes in the race and had to return from that. I came back quite good with good speed. In Race Two, I had another good start, but I was feeling some pressure from behind and tightened up. I missed a little bit of ‘flow’ on the track today, but it will get better for the next one.”

Rick Elzinga

11th MX2 Grand Prix of Italy, 20-points

10th MX2 Championship Standings, 377-points

“I had a sinus infection coming into this. That didn’t help. I didn’t have a great start in the first race but had a good first lap and fought back to sixth. After 20 minutes, I was shaking because I had no energy, but still finished eighth, which was decent. In the second race, I was wiped out by another rider in the first corner and had to come back from last. But the track was so fast that it was hard to make a difference and I only got back to 14th, but overall, I am happy with my performance.”