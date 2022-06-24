Inspiration Friday: Harley-Davidson Wild Ones Rally

Not in Milwaukee but in Europe? Then Adventure Bike Rider Festival 2022 is today for the weekend and see below for more details! I was going to make Adventure Bike Rider Festival 2022 the Inspiration Friday but there are so many events happening I can’t pick just one! lol.
Come celebrate Harley-Davidson’s unrivaled motorcycle heritage with a vintage 1940s-style motorcycle rally at the H-D Museum.
In partnership with The Knucklehead Company’s Annual Reunion features an antique motorcycle ride-in show and the AMCA Badger Heritage Chapter hosts authentic motorcycle field games with ALL proceeds benefiting Make-A-Wish Foundation of Wisconsin.
PLUS ~ High Voltage Motorcycle Show’s ShovelHead ReUnion Milwaukee AND the ShovelHeads Poker Run & Mama Tried / Flat Out Friday Boonie Bike Summer World Series Racing.
Antique Motorcycle Ride-In Show Classes: Stock Knucklehead / Custom Knucklehead / Sidevalve / Panhead / Shovelhead / Other Pre-1970 American Made // Onsite Registration $20 entry per bike +PLUS High Voltage Motorcycle Show’s ShovelHead ReUnion and the ShovelHeads Run poker run (check in 9am-11am all bikes welcome) PLUS Antique Motorcycle Field Games: Slow Race / Plank Ride / Barrel Race / T-Ball / Ball on Cone / Weenie Bite // $5 entry per game // all proceeds benefiting the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Wisconsin.
Knucklehead Company: Founded in 1977 in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin, the Knucklehead Company was founded by a group of enthusiastic fans of Harley-Davidson® overhead valve motorcycles (i.e. Knuckleheads) produced between 1936 and 1947. Membership in the club requires the ownership of a running bike from that era. The group aims to perpetuate the spirit of motorcycle club camaraderie that flourished in the 1940’s. The club has grown in membership over the past decades, and 16 years ago, an annual “reunion” was created to gather members – past and present – to celebrate the club’s history. The Company operates under the mantra: “Ride ‘em! Don’t hide ‘em!”
The High Voltage Vintage & Chopper Motorcycle Show: to benefit Cancer Research the High Voltage Show was founded in 2016 by cancer survivor, HD Museum founding member, and lifelong Milwaukee resident Ronster Ron Brefka. The ShovelHeads Run Poker Run: was founded on 2008 by Ron and is open to all motorcycles with Special Prizes for Harley ShovelHeads.
The High Voltage Motorcycle Show’s ShovelHead ReUnion celebrates HD ShovelHead powered motorcycles manufactured from 1966 to 1984.
Ron also organizes Grand National Championship Races, Drag Races at the Milwaukee Mile Speedway, and the High Voltage Half-Mile.
Ronster Ron Brefka: Founder / Promoter, National Championship Race Promoter, Racer.
The Antique Motorcycle Club of America, Badger Heritage Chapter: Founded in 1954 by a group of antique motorcycle fans in the New England area, the AMCA has grown to become one of the largest organizations of antique motorcycle enthusiasts in the world with over 11,000 members in the United States and over a dozen other countries. The purpose of the club is for the “preservation, restoration and operation of old-time motorcycles” in the antique category, meaning the bikes are at least 35 years old. The Badger Heritage Chapter in Wisconsin is one of 58 chapters worldwide.
2022 Wild Ones Event Activities:
• The Knucklehead Company Antique Motorcycle Ride In Show
$20 entry per bike with proceeds going toward Make-A-Wish Foundation
Classes: Stock Knucklehead, Custom Knucklehead, Sidevalve, Panhead, Shovelhead, Other Pre 1970 American Made (onsite day of registration).
• ShovelHead ReUnion – High Voltage Motorcycle Show’s Shovelhead ReUnion celebrating the H-D Shovelhead powered motorcycles.
• ShovelHeads Run! Poker Run. Noon to 3:30pm. Sponsored by the High Voltage Vintage & Chopper Motorcycle Show & the H-D Museum.
All Bikes Welcome on the poker run (Special prizes for ShovelHeads) $20 Entry Fee
• AMCA-Badger Heritage Chapter Antique Motorcycle Field Games
$5 entry per bike / per game with proceeds going toward Make-A-Wish Foundation
Games: Slow Race, Ball on Cone, Barrel Roll, Plank Ride & Weenie Bite (onsite day of registration).
• Flat Out Friday Boonie Bike Summer World Series Races
TO REGISTER: Contact Erica Kaponya at [email protected] for pre-registration to guarantee your spot – must wear a helmet and sign a waiver.
• Raffles / Concessions
2022 Wild Ones Schedule:
9:00 AM Vintage Bike Show Check-In / Registration run by The Knucklehead Company Stock Knucklehead / Custom Knucklehead / Sidevalve / Panhead / Shovelhead / Other Pre-1970 American Made
9:00 AM ShovelHeads Run! poker run Registration by the High Voltage Vintage & Chopper Motorcycle Show.
10:00 AM H-D Museum OPENS
10:30 PM Flat Out Friday Boonie Bike Races Heat #1
11:00 AM Vintage Bike Show People’s Choice Judging
11:00 AM Motorcycle Field Games Round #1 run by AMCA Badger Heritage Chapter
Slow Race / Ball on Cone / Barrel Roll
12:00 PM – 2:00 PM Budweiser Sampling
12:30 PM Flat Out Friday Boonie Bike Races Heat #2
1:00 PM Motorcycle Field Games Round #2 run by AMCA Badger Heritage Chapter
Plank Ride / Weenie Bite
2:30 PM Flat Out Friday Boonie Bike Race FINALS
3:00 PM Vintage Bike Show & ShovelHead ReUnion Special Awards, Motorcycle Field Games Awards on the Grass PLUS Make-A-Wish Raffle Winners Announced (let’s send Gus 3-year-old to Disney – his only wish)
3:30 PM SHOVELHEAD REUNION, by the High Voltage Show and sponsored by the H-D Museum, at the ShovelHead Beer Garden 9100 S. 76th Street, Franklin, WI 53132.
Adventure Bike Rider Festival 2022
We are delighted to confirm that Yamaha will have a strong presence at this year’s Adventure Bike Festival which takes place between 24th to 26th June at Ragley Hall, Warwickshire. If you are attending, please drop by and see us as we have plenty going on. A summary of our activities can be found below:
Ténéré Village / Ténéré Campsite
Exclusive camping area close to the festival stage for Yamaha Ténéré riders
Riders arriving on a Yamaha Ténéré can pick up a FREE Yamaha Ténéré World Raid t-shirt
Complimentary welcome refreshment drink for Yamaha riders (non-alcoholic)
Yamaha technical support mobile workshop – ready to help with adjustments and repairs
Ténéré Tent
See the brand new Ténéré 700 World Raid
Display of historic Ténéré models covering 35 years
Display of historic Dakar and dessert racing Yamaha bikes
Special project Ténéré 700 bikes on display from RUST / BRAKE / Nick Sanders
2022 Dakar race bike on display which Simon Hewitt ride this year
Ténéré Speakers Stage
Line up of famous adventure riders and off-road experts talk about their trips and bikes including:
Nick Sanders – just returned from his 8th circumnavigation aboard the Ténéré 700
Jon Bentman – editor of RUST adventure magazine with his modified Ténéré 700
Llel Pavey – editor of BRAKE off-road magazine with his modified Ténéré 700
Simon Hewitt – finished the 2022 Dakar race aboard his Yamaha WR450
Yamaha Partners Attending
EXTREME WHEELIE – we will have a Ténéré 700 fitted to a wheelie machine to test your nerve, balance and throttle control
RIDERS – the official Yamaha Europe charity and supporters of the Yamaha Africa ECO team
AMCA – learn about off-road riding from the Yamaha MX Experience expert riders
Yamaha Off-Road Test Rides
Ride a Ténéré 700 fitted with Dunlop off-road tyres
Small groups will ride the official ABR Festival trail with expert guide riders
Full valid UK licence and suitable riding gear required (boots and gloves provided)
Yamaha Road Test Rides
Ride the new Ténéré 700 World Raid or the amazing TRACER 9 GT
Ride the local roads around Ragley Hall on a pre-planned route with professional guide riders
Full valid UK licence and suitable riding gear required
