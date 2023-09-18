Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing tackled the historic circuit of Maggiora, Italy, earlier today, as the old-school location hosted the penultimate round of the 2023 FIM Motocross World Championship. The team operated at full strength: Kay de Wolf returned from injury to join Lucas Coenen and Roan van de Moosdijk beneath the tent.

Lucas Coenen made an incredible amount of progress across the two motos on Italian soil. Charging from tenth to fifth was impressive in moto one, but it was the following moto where he did his best work. ’96’ fell in turn two and rejoined in dead last – he refused to be eliminated from contention and charged into seventh place at the chequered flag. Although 5-7 scores left him in seventh overall, he tied for fourth on the day. Coenen continues to hold fifth in the championship standings.

Kay de Wolf had an effective return to racing, following a month and a half on the sidelines, as he clinched some solid points via a 9-4 scorecard for fourth in the overall classification. The second moto featured a noteworthy push from ninth to that fourth place. Most importantly, he has established a base that he can build from in the coming weeks to ensure that he ends the campaign on a high. ’74’ occupies seventh in the championship standings and has a realistic shot at returning to the top five before the term concludes.

Roan van de Moosdijk had a difficult outing. ’39’ battled on the cusp of the top ten for much of moto one and eventually crossed the finish line in tenth, before being denied an opportunity to improve in the next stint. A crash on lap one forced him to exit prematurely. Eighth is where he is sat in the standings, following a luckless outing.

Lucas Coenen: “Today could have been better, had I been able to start closer to the front, but I am happy with the progress that was made in each moto. We will go to the final round now and try to end with a bang. To secure fifth in the championship would be a nice way to finish my rookie season too!”

Kay de Wolf: “It feels great to be back with the Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing team! Fourth overall is a solid way to return to racing at the highest level, so we will build from here. We have two more races, including the Motocross of Nations, so we will keep building.”

The final stop of the 2023 FIM Motocross World Championship is all that remains now. The Grand Prix of Great Britain will be held next weekend, September 23, at the popular circuit of Matterley Basin.

Results – 2023 FIM Motocross World Championship, Round Eighteen

MX2 – Overall

1. Jago Geerts (Yamaha) 47pts; 2. Simon Längenfelder (GAGSAS) 47pts; 3. Andrea Adamo (KTM) 40pts; 4. Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna) 30pts… 7. Lucas Coenen (Husqvarna) 30pts; 16. Roan van de Moosdijk (Husqvarna) 11pts

MX2 – Moto One

1. Simon Längenfelder (GASGAS) 34:26.934; 2. Jago Geerts (Yamaha) 34:33.545; 3. Andrea Adamo (KTM) 34:39.434… 5. Lucas Coenen (Husqvarna) 34:41.928; 9. Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna) 34:52.051; 10. Roan van de Moosdijk (Husqvarna) 34:52.643

MX2 – Moto Two

1. Jago Geerts (Yamaha) 34:50.402; 2. Simon Längenfelder (GASGAS) 34:52.980; 3. Andrea Adamo (KTM) 35:25.459; 4. Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna) 35:26.527… 7. Lucas Coenen (Husqvarna) 35:47.077; 32. Roan van de Moosdijk (Husqvarna) 02:32.040

MX2 – Standings

1. Andrea Adamo (KTM) 779pts; 2. Jago Geerts (Yamaha) 706pts; 3. Liam Everts (KTM) 702pts… 5. Lucas Coenen (Husqvarna) 558pts; 7. Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna) 531pts; 8. Roan van de Moosdijk (Husqvarna) 523pts