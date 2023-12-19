Christmas Special: 20% Off All Indian Electric Bikes

HOLIDAY SALES EVENT: 20% OFF ALL eFTR ELECTRIC BIKES

Celebrate life on two wheels with electric options for all ages. Save on the full eFTR lineup until December 31st online or at your local dealer.

eFTR Mini

Starting at $679.99 CAD MSRP

Starting at $529.99 US MSRP With a low seat height and a lightweight frame, the eFTR Mini is a great option for entry-level riders. A maximum weight of 140 pounds, a max speed of 14 mph on high-speed mode, and rear brakes. The eFTR Mini comes in Race Replica Red and Podium Pink. eFTR Jr.

Starting at $1,089.99 CAD MSRP

Starting at $849.99 US MSRP With design inspiration from the championship-winning FTR750, the eFTR Jr provides parents with an approachable way to teach kids how to ride. The eFTR Jr is durable and safe for kids 8 years and older, with a maximum weight of 175 pounds.

GREAT FOR NEW RIDERS

The eFTR Jr and eFTR Mini are durable and safe for kids 8 years and older.

TWO SIZE OPTIONS

With two bikes to choose from, the eFTR Jr and eFTR Mini allow parents to decide which size is best.

FTR RACE REPLICA STYLING

Styling to match the championship winning motorcycle.

Features

eFTR Electric Youth Bike Collection

Close-up of the Indian motorcycle logo

FTR Race Replica Styling

Match the championship winning motorcycle

Close-up of battery on the eFTR bike

Long Range Battery with High & Low Modes

More time outside together. For riders 8+ on low mode

Feature Image

Twist Grip Throttle

For classic control

An eFTR mini bike standing on the forest

Lightweight

Easy to manuever for smaller riders

Close-up of the monoshock rear suspension

Rear Suspension

eFTR Jr has a monoshock for increased comfort & shock absorption, eFTR Mini has a rigid frame for durability

Close-up of the front disk brakes

Braking System

eFTR Jr has front and rear brakes for greater stopping power, eFTR Mini has rear brakes for confident control