Christmas Special: 20% Off All Indian Electric Bikes

eFTR Mini
Starting at $679.99 CAD MSRP
Starting at $529.99 US MSRP
With a low seat height and a lightweight frame, the eFTR Mini is a great option for entry-level riders. A maximum weight of 140 pounds, a max speed of 14 mph on high-speed mode, and rear brakes. The eFTR Mini comes in Race Replica Red and Podium Pink.
eFTR Jr.
Starting at $1,089.99 CAD MSRP
Starting at $849.99 US MSRP
With design inspiration from the championship-winning FTR750, the eFTR Jr provides parents with an approachable way to teach kids how to ride. The eFTR Jr is durable and safe for kids 8 years and older, with a maximum weight of 175 pounds.
GREAT FOR NEW RIDERS
The eFTR Jr and eFTR Mini are durable and safe for kids 8 years and older.
TWO SIZE OPTIONS
With two bikes to choose from, the eFTR Jr and eFTR Mini allow parents to decide which size is best.
FTR RACE REPLICA STYLING
Styling to match the championship winning motorcycle.
Features
eFTR Electric Youth Bike Collection
Close-up of the Indian motorcycle logo
FTR Race Replica Styling
Match the championship winning motorcycle
Close-up of battery on the eFTR bike
Long Range Battery with High & Low Modes
More time outside together. For riders 8+ on low mode
Twist Grip Throttle
For classic control
An eFTR mini bike standing on the forest
Lightweight
Easy to manuever for smaller riders
Close-up of the monoshock rear suspension
Rear Suspension
eFTR Jr has a monoshock for increased comfort & shock absorption, eFTR Mini has a rigid frame for durability
Close-up of the front disk brakes
Braking System
eFTR Jr has front and rear brakes for greater stopping power, eFTR Mini has rear brakes for confident control