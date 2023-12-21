BMW of North America Consolidates Digital Transformation Activities Under Omnicom Group

BMW of North America Consolidates Marketing Activities Under Omnicom Group.

21.12.2023 PRESS RELEASE

Woodcliff Lake, NJ – December 21, 2023… BMW of North America announced today that it will consolidate marketing activities for BMW, MINI and BMW Group Financial Services, U.S. under Omnicom Group in the U.S. Following an exhaustive RFP process led by Ebiquity, the company has awarded its CRM business to The Javelin Agency and social media to 180/NY. Critical Mass has retained digital business for BMW and MINI, and added BMW Group Financial Services, U.S. Goodby, Silverstein, & Partners retained its role as lead creative agency for BMW, and added new responsibilities for MINI and BMW Group Financial Services, U.S. The new contracts will begin on April 1, 2024.

BMW of North America Awards CRM Business to The Javelin Agency and Social Media to 180/NY for BMW, MINI, and BMW Group Financial Services, U.S. in the U.S.

Critical Mass Retains Digital Business for BMW and MINI, Adds BMW Group Financial Services, U.S.

Goodby, Silverstein, & Partners Retains Role as Lead Creative Agency for BMW, Adds New Responsibility for MINI and BMW Group Financial Services, U.S.

Woodcliff Lake, NJ – December 21, 2023… BMW of North America announced today that it will consolidate marketing activities for BMW, MINI and BMW Group Financial Services, U.S. under Omnicom Group in the U.S. Following an exhaustive RFP process led by Ebiquity, the company has awarded its CRM business to The Javelin Agency and social media to 180/NY. Critical Mass has retained digital business for BMW and MINI, and added BMW Group Financial Services, U.S. Goodby, Silverstein, & Partners retained its role as lead creative agency for BMW, and added new responsibilities for MINI and BMW Group Financial Services, U.S. The new contracts will begin on April 1, 2024.

“By bringing together the different segments of our business under one roof, our intention is to create a multidisciplinary, cross functional team to support all aspects of our marketing efforts in the U.S.,” said Marcus Casey, Chief Marketing Officer, BMW of North America. “I want to thank each of our previous partners for contributing to our success over the past few years. These changes reflect our desire to create synergies and streamline our business in the name of speed efficiency.”

“BMW is one of the most iconic brands in the world,” said Leslie Barrett, GS&P President and Partner. “We are proud of the innovative work and business results we have achieved with our clients over the last five years. We look forward to shaping the future of the Ultimate Driving Machine together and expanding our partnership with MINI, an equally beloved brand.”

Earlier this year, BMW of North America announced that Critical Mass would create a new bespoke unit to manage media planning and buying activities for BMW, MINI, and BMW Motorrad.

“We’ve partnered with BMW for seven years now, and it’s been remarkable to be part of the brand’s digital transformation,” said Samantha Stringfellow, EVP, Client Partner at Critical Mass. “BMW is poised to deliver the best customer experience in the industry, and we’re looking forward to honing an integrated ecosystem approach that reflects the drive for performance at the heart of BMW’s brands. With data and digital marketing at the core, we’re confident that this agency model will help usher in the future of reaching BMW customers with premium, seamless, highly connected experiences.”

# # #

BMW Group In America

BMW of North America, LLC has been present in the United States since 1975. Rolls-Royce Motor Cars NA, LLC began distributing vehicles in 2003. The BMW Group in the United States has grown to include marketing, sales, and financial service organizations for the BMW brand of motor vehicles, including motorcycles, the MINI brand, and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars; Designworks, a strategic design consultancy based in California; a technology office in Silicon Valley, and various other operations throughout the country. BMW Manufacturing Co., LLC in South Carolina is the BMW Group global center of competence for BMW X models and assembles the X3, X4, X5, X6 and X7 Sports Activity Vehicles as well as the BMW XM. The BMW Group sales organization is represented in the U.S. through networks of 349 BMW passenger car and BMW Sports Activity Vehicle centers, 146 BMW motorcycle retailers, 104 MINI passenger car dealers, and 38 Rolls-Royce Motor Car dealers. BMW (US) Holding Corp., the BMW Group’s sales headquarters for North America, is located in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.