Città di Faenza Grand Prix – Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP – Jeremy Seewer

An exhilarating Città di Faenza Grand Prix saw Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP’s Jeremy Seewer celebrate a maiden MXGP race win on his way to third overall at the seventh round of the FIM Motocross World Championship in Faenza, Italy. Teammate Gautier Paulin slotted his YZ450FM into the top-10 after a challenging day on the tricky Italian clay. He was ninth in the Grand Prix classification.

After coming tantalizingly close to his first-ever premier class race win on three occasions during the past four rounds of the FIM Motocross World Championship, Seewer lined up today as a man on a mission.

Right from the first gate drop, the Swiss rider was strong. He had his YZ450FM pinned off the line as he charged past a handful of MXGP protagonists on his way to taking second position on Lap-3.

With a fraction of clear track ahead, approximately 5-seconds worth, Seewer set his sights on the early leader, Jorge Prado, and was able to catch and pass the Spaniard with 10-minutes left on the clock.

From there, the ’91’ never looked back. He eventually went on to win his first Grand Prix race inside the MXGP class by more than 15-seconds. His victory marks the eighth of his professional career – he claimed seven race wins in MX2.

Seewer’s determination was magnified in the final race of the day as he bounced back from a poor start and impressively diced his way through the field from outside of the top-15. After an immense battle with Romain Febvre and Clement Desalle, the ‘91’ was able to steer his YZ450FM up into seventh position. Despite his best efforts to catch the top-five, a small crash while challenging Febvre for sixth meant he had to settle for seventh, which was still enough to mount the third step of the podium.

The ‘Monte Coralli’ circuit proved extra challenging today with the hilly hard-packed terrain demanding respect and a careful eye. Gautier Paulin was one of the first to get caught out by a tricky section, which deprived him of a place inside the top-five after he went off the track while trying to save a crash. The ‘21’ managed to keep his YZ450FM upright, but those kinds of mistakes are costly and he lost a lot of positions. He rejoined the track in 17th position and worked his way back to eighth.

In the final race, the Frenchman battled to get comfortable on the untrustworthy track surface. He tried to focus and push hard, but only managed 11th which put him ninth in the Grand Prix classification.

With a severely swollen ankle, an injury that was sustained in the final race of the Italian Grand Prix three-days ago, Arnaud Tonus was able to post a fast lap in Qualifying Practice which was good enough for eighth pick of the gate. Despite proving he has the pace; the pain was too much for the Swiss rider and he had to nurse his throbbing leg home for 19th in Race 1 and was unable to finish race two after another crash on the opening lap.

With the current series leader absent, third overall awarded Seewer crucial championship points. He has moved up to fourth in the Championship Classification, 20-points shy of the rider and third position and 46-points from the lead. Paulin remains in eighth, while Tonus dropped to 15th.

The third and final round of the Italian tripleheader, round eight of the FIM Motocross World Championship, will take place here in Faenza on Sunday 13th September.

Jeremy Seewer

3rd MXGP of Città di Faenza, 39-points

4th MXGP World Championship, 217-points

“First race was super good. I felt really comfortable out there, super smooth, didn’t make any mistakes and just felt great for my first MXGP win. It feels amazing! I was already focused for the second moto because I felt great today, but then it didn’t go my way. I can’t explain why, my bike dropped RPM off the start and almost stopped, so we need to check there if it was something that was my fault or if it is the bike, we will see later. I passed a few guys but got stuck behind Clement Desalle and lost my rhythm a bit and then I made a mistake chasing Romain (Febvre). It was still nice to be on the podium, but again, today the win was almost there. So now we look to Sunday.”

Gautier Paulin

9th MXGP of Città di Faenza, 24-points

8th MXGP World Championship, 179-points

“I didn’t have a good day today. I am not happy with how it went. In the first moto I had a big mistake on turn-two, I jumped long and slid on a rut and went sideways and off the track. I rejoined around 17th and came back to eighth. In the second race, I made some small mistakes and found it hard to find my base. I am definitely going to take some rest now and do my best to regroup for the third round here. I definitely want to do good and I am looking forward to it because I have everything I need. My bike is working awesome, so I am ready to have a good third round in Faenza. This is all I need!”

Arnaud Tonus

23rd MXGP of Città di Faenza, 2-points

15th MXGP World Championship, 71-points

“I tried to race today with a hurt ankle. It was not really ideal; I couldn’t really do what I want on the bike and I was really struggling to find my rhythm. I tried to find a way to ride without it hurting too much, but it didn’t go so well, so I decided to stop the second moto to try and recover and see what we can do next.”