Ducati – New Jersey Motorsports Park – 2020 MotoAmerica Superbike Championship

Sunnyvale, Calif., September 9, 2020 – After a difficult run in the forests of the Pacific Northwest at The Ridge, Kyle Wyman and his KATO Fastening/KWR Ducati Team are ready to hit the ground running at New Jersey Motorsports Park for round six of the 2020 MotoAmerica Superbike Championship this weekend.



Wyman’s crew has spent the past two weeks rebuilding and refurbishing the team’s two Ducati Panigale V4 R racers with a fresh batch of parts delivered from Ducati Corse in Italy. These include a new, factory-spec motor and swingarm, with a renewed sense of optimism coming from the KWR camp.



New Jersey is essentially home ground for Wyman, who originally hails from Macedon, New York, but now calls Arizona home, and he’s ready to show what the rebooted Ducati Panigale V4 R is capable of against America’s best.



Kyle Wyman (#33 KATO Fastening/KWR Ducati Team)—Sixth (Superbike)

“It’s been busy! There’s been a lot of building after the crashes,” Wyman said. “But things are looking up. When we were at The Ridge, we had a new engine show up in New York from the Ducati Corse WorldSBK guys, which is courtesy of Ducati North America, so I want to thank those guys for helping us get it. That’s timely support for us, because we ended up wrecking a motor in that big crash on Thursday at The Ridge.



“This will be the highest spec motor we’ve had in the bike. We also got two swingarms from Ducati Corse. We now have a newer version of what we had before The Ridge and we’ve also got a spare. The new swingarm has a little softer flex, which we think will work well for some of the low grip tracks we’ve got coming up, and is similar to what the British Superbike teams use.



“That helps knowing we have stuff sorted out on the big end of the parts. We’ve been a little reactive on the parts ordering, but that’s been rectified, so it’s great news for the team.



“New Jersey is a track I’m really familiar with. It’s basically my home track. I got my first Superbike podium there three years ago. We also have some knowledge of the Panigale V4 R there from last year, so we’ve got a base for gearing and electronics, which is a big leg up.”



Circuit Information

Circuit: New Jersey Motorsports Park, Millville, NJ

2019 Fastest Race Lap: Garrett Gerloff (Yamaha) 1:20.588

Lap Record: Garrett Gerloff (Yamaha) 1:20.233

Track Length: 2.25 mile

Corners: 14

Races: 2 x 21 laps (Superbike)



Rider Information

Kyle Wyman

Bike: 2020 Ducati Panigale V4 R

Number: 33

Age: 30

Residence: Tucson, Ariz.

First Pro Race: 2009