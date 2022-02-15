Clawed his way up in treacherous conditions at Hawkstone Park United Kingdom

Standing Construct Husqvarna Factory Racing and Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing will turn attention to the 2022 FIM Motocross World Championship now, which will fire into life this coming weekend. The Grand Prix of Great Britain, run at the popular track of Matterley Basin, will act as the starting point for the twenty-round series.

Brian Bogers: “It was not a bad day! I started fourth and worked my way into first in the first moto, so that was really good. It was unfortunate that I crashed in the second moto, so I was only seventh on a track that was very hard to pass on. I was pleased to salvage an overall victory in MX1! Overall, it was a good day. I am happy with my riding and hope that we can do our very best this season.”

Kay de Wolf: “Today was a good day! I had a little crash after the start in the first moto and had to make my way through – it was quite difficult. We had a little stop for a goggle change too! I still got third, so I knew that the speed was there. I made a few mistakes in the second moto, but still managed to finish second in the race and overall. It was a pretty good day and good practice that we can learn from.”

Results – Hawkstone Park, United Kingdom

MX1 Overall

Brian Bogers (Husqvarna) 39 pts; 2. Glenn Coldenhoff (Yamaha) 37 pts; 3. Thomas Kjer Olsen (KTM) 35 pts

MX1 Moto One

Brian Bogers (Husqvarna) 29:37.465; 2. Glenn Coldenhoff (Yamaha) 29:52.221; 3. Harri Kullas (Yamaha) 29:56.284

MX1 Moto Two

Brent Van Doninck (Yamaha) 29:17.915; 2. Thomas Kjer Olsen (KTM) 29:23.576; 3. Shaun Simpson (KTM) 29:34.558… 7. Brian Bogers (Husqvarna) 30:10.149

MX2 Overall

Conrad Mewse (KTM) 43pts; 2. Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna) 42 pts; 3. Tom Vialle (KTM) 42pts

MX2 Moto One

Isak Gifting (KTM) 29:31.044; 2. Tom Vialle (KTM) 29:36.360; 3. Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna) 29:37.220

MX2 Moto Two

Conrad Mewse (KTM) 29:10.939; 2. Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna) 29:12.833; 3. Tom Vialle (KTM) 29:14.364

Super Final