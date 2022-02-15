Clawed his way up in treacherous conditions at Hawkstone Park United Kingdom

February 15, 2022 Michael Le Pard News Comments Off on Clawed his way up in treacherous conditions at Hawkstone Park United Kingdom

Bogers_Hawkstone_Int_2022_AH9I2430

Standing Construct Husqvarna Factory Racing and Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing will turn attention to the 2022 FIM Motocross World Championship now, which will fire into life this coming weekend. The Grand Prix of Great Britain, run at the popular track of Matterley Basin, will act as the starting point for the twenty-round series.
Brian Bogers: “It was not a bad day! I started fourth and worked my way into first in the first moto, so that was really good. It was unfortunate that I crashed in the second moto, so I was only seventh on a track that was very hard to pass on. I was pleased to salvage an overall victory in MX1! Overall, it was a good day. I am happy with my riding and hope that we can do our very best this season.”
Kay de Wolf: “Today was a good day! I had a little crash after the start in the first moto and had to make my way through – it was quite difficult. We had a little stop for a goggle change too! I still got third, so I knew that the speed was there. I made a few mistakes in the second moto, but still managed to finish second in the race and overall. It was a pretty good day and good practice that we can learn from.”
Results – Hawkstone Park, United Kingdom
 
MX1 Overall
  1. Brian Bogers (Husqvarna) 39 pts; 2. Glenn Coldenhoff (Yamaha) 37 pts; 3. Thomas Kjer Olsen (KTM) 35 pts
MX1 Moto One
  1. Brian Bogers (Husqvarna) 29:37.465; 2. Glenn Coldenhoff (Yamaha) 29:52.221; 3. Harri Kullas (Yamaha) 29:56.284
MX1 Moto Two
  1. Brent Van Doninck (Yamaha) 29:17.915; 2. Thomas Kjer Olsen (KTM) 29:23.576; 3. Shaun Simpson (KTM) 29:34.558… 7. Brian Bogers (Husqvarna) 30:10.149
 
MX2 Overall
  1. Conrad Mewse (KTM) 43pts; 2. Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna) 42 pts; 3. Tom Vialle (KTM) 42pts
 
MX2 Moto One
  1. Isak Gifting (KTM) 29:31.044; 2. Tom Vialle (KTM) 29:36.360; 3. Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna) 29:37.220
MX2 Moto Two
  1. Conrad Mewse (KTM) 29:10.939; 2. Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna) 29:12.833; 3. Tom Vialle (KTM) 29:14.364
Super Final
  1. Glenn Coldenhoff (Yamaha) 31:42.672; 2. Ben Watson (Kawasaki) 31:45.108; 3. Brian Bogers (Husqvarna) 31:45.976… 5. Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna) 32:43.953
About Michael Le Pard 6946 Articles
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle. Supporting over Motorcyclists and Motorcycling for 21 great years. Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach out 330 million people has been incredible but I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members, thank you so much! You are making a difference to millions of riders worldwide. Thank you.
Website Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube LinkedIn

Related Articles