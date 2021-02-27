Cory Texter and G&G Racing Team Up for Third Consecutive Season in Progressive AFT

YUCAIPA, Calif. (February 26, 2021) – G&G Racing and Cory Texter will team up for the third consecutive season in Progressive American Flat Track and will contend the AFT Production Twins presented by Vance & Hines title. In 2021, Texter will be riding his Yamaha MT-07 with added support from Mission Foods and Roof Systems of Dallas, Texas.

After winning the inaugural 2019 AFT Production Twins championship with G&G Racing, Texter finished runner-up in 2020 with four wins and 11 total podium finishes.

“Last year was a success in my opinion,” said Texter. “We came a little bit short of defending our championship, but I learned so much about the motorcycle and myself as a rider that will help me this season. It’s really cool to see a lot of diversity in the schedule and with my experience, I really think that will play into my favor.”

Texter will once again ride for John and LJ Gronek out of the G&G Racing stable on the same Yamaha MT-07 race bikes that have brought him success the last two seasons.

“We are excited to bring Cory back for another season,” said LJ Gronek. “He has a great comfort level with the motorcycles and his work ethics are second to none. We are eager to get started and have some fun.”

The team looks forward to the extra support with the addition of Mission Foods and Jerry Stinchfield of Roof Systems as sponsors.

“I am ecstatic to partner again with Cory and the G&G team,” said Stinchfield. “They have proven they have what it takes to be successful and along with Mission Foods, we are looking for big things from CTex this season.”

G&G Racing also thanks Yamaha Motor USA, JMR, Fontana Radiators, Graves Motorsports for their support.

Texter’s supporters also include McElroy Packaging, Parts Unlimited, Drag Specialties, Klock Werks, Bell Powersports, Motul USA, Alpinestars, Fredericktown Yamaha, Kicker Audio, Motion Pro, Law Tigers, Holeshot Powersports, Mike Butler Racing and Access Media Lab.

The 2021 Progressive AFT season kicks off with a Volusia Half-Mile doubleheader event at Volusia Speedway Park on Friday, March 12 and Saturday, March 13, 2021.