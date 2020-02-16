Day 8: Nevis Road. BMW Motorrad International GS Trophy 2020 Oceania Winner

Brandon Grimsted, Team South Africa: “With just a five points gap coming into this morning it was a scary start to the day, we were nervous, shaking even and over-thinking everything! So in the jerrycan test we had a few problems but we got back up and carried on. For the final parcour this was one of the scariest events I’ve ever taken part in. But it was awesome, we set a fast time with super clean riding, we felt we’d done all that we could. And it was enough! We’re super-happy to take the win and we know for the GS community at home this is cause for celebration. Our third win, it’s wonderful.

“Equally we had a very fun week, we thoroughly enjoyed it and

honestly it was some of the best off-road riding I’ve done. As a team

we were already close, but the week of being in each other’s company all the hours of every day has bonded us for life! And the friends we’ve made along the way, from all these different nations – well, it makes the experience complete.”