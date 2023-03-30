Hare and Hound Murphy Idaho & US Hard Enduro Grinding Stone Results

The Hare and Hound series was in Murphy, Idaho for round two. The temperature at the race was bone chilling. Both Beta riders got off to a good start. However, Zane Roberts soon encountered an issue that would end his day early. Joe Wasson was running up front. He put on a charge in the second loop to work up from 3rd place to 2nd place where he would end up finishing.
Event Results
Joe Wasson
2nd Place
Class: Pro
Zane Roberts
DNF
Class: Pro
Joe Wasson
Factory 480 RR
“Round 2 went pretty good. I had to do a lot of testing on Saturday but got things dialed in. Went out Sunday morning in the brisk air knowing I was ready! Got the holeshot to the top of the hill but soon got out ran but managed to hold 3rd going into the first turn where I settled in and made a quick pass about two miles in but the leader had gapped us already. I put on a charge to the second loop where I was able to gain about a minute but couldn’t quite close the gap. Finished off in 2nd.”
Round 3 – Grinding Stone
Page, AZ
March 26th, 2023
US Hard Enduro – Grinding Stone
The US Hard Enduro Series came back to the mainland after a round in Hawaii. The riders battling it out in the Arizona desert. It was a survival of the fittest during the 3 race format. The riders had great conditions on Sunday morning that gave way to wind and snow flurries in the afternoon. Danny Lewis didn’t find his flow until a little bit later in the race where he was able to catch some momentum which resulted in a top-ten finish on the round.
Event Results
Danny Lewis
9th Place
Class: Pro
Danny Lewis
Factory 300 RR
“Yea, it was a good weekend. I started off slow for me but picked it up in the main event. Happy with my riding and stoked with the bike! I felt a lot of improvement from the previous rounds this season, so from here we can only keep getting better!”
