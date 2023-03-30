Hare and Hound Murphy Idaho & US Hard Enduro Grinding Stone Results

Joe Wasson Factory 480 RR “Round 2 went pretty good. I had to do a lot of testing on Saturday but got things dialed in. Went out Sunday morning in the brisk air knowing I was ready! Got the holeshot to the top of the hill but soon got out ran but managed to hold 3rd going into the first turn where I settled in and made a quick pass about two miles in but the leader had gapped us already. I put on a charge to the second loop where I was able to gain about a minute but couldn’t quite close the gap. Finished off in 2nd.”