Dutchman collected fifth piece of podium silverware at MXGP Finland

Coldenhoff Maintains Podium Form in Finland

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP’S Glenn Coldenhoff collected his fifth piece of podium silverware at the 14th round of the FIM Motocross World Championship in Vantaa, Finland. The Dutchman finished fourth in Race One and third in Race Two to secure third overall. At the same time, Jeremy Seewer showed exceptional form, but despite finishing on the same points as his teammate, he was classified fourth overall.

In Race One, Seewer powered his YZ450FM to a brilliant holeshot and maintained a smooth and consistent pace around the tight and compact Vantaa circuit to finish second position. At the same time, Glenn Coldenhoff struggled with digestion issues but battled through the discomfort to finish fourth.

With the podium in sight, Coldenhoff rocketed out of the gate in Race Two and kept the leaders in check for the entire 19-lap race to finish third. At the same time, Seewer had to overcome a minor technical issue but showed his fighting spirit and fought back to fifth.

After a hard-fought Finnish Grand Prix, Seewer remains third in the championship standings, while Coldenhoff has gained a position and has moved to fourth. Both riders and the team now look forward to a well-deserved weekend off before heading to Uddevalla, Sweden, for round 15 of the championship.

Glenn Coldenhoff

3rd MXGP of Finland, 38-points

4th MXGP Championship Standings, 525-points

“Another podium; you should always be happy with that. But, at this point, I just want to win. That’s what we are working for. We’re not too far off, so we have planned some testing next week, and we will keep working towards it. There are not too many rounds left now, so I hope to be on top soon. Hopefully, I can make it happen in Sweden already.”

Jeremy Seewer

4th MXGP of Finland, 38-points

3rd MXGP Championship Standings, 550-points

“I had everything to fight for the win today, so it’s frustrating. It feels like this is the story of my season this year. I struggled a bit with bike set-up, but I managed to adjust throughout the moto, but it takes too much time, and then when I’m feeling good at the end of the race, it’s too late. It’s just frustrating because I am fit and fast, but the results aren’t where I want them to be. Now we have a little break to regroup before Sweden.”