Incredible fighting spirit on display at FIM Motocross World Championship in Finland

Elzinga Fights to Sixth in Finland

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2’s Rick Elzinga showed incredible fighting spirit as he charged to sixth overall at the 14th round of the FIM Motocross World Championship in Vantaa, Finland.

Starting the weekend from a career-best fifth place, Elzinga lined up for the Finnish Grand Prix, confident of a good result. In the opening race, the Dutch star lost traction on the gate and had to start from outside of the top ten, but bounced back in style, showcasing his remarkable speed and impeccable style as he swiftly charged through the pack to finish seventh.

A much better start in Race Two had the talented ‘44’ battling with the race leaders. Despite his valiant effort, and while suffering the aftereffects of some recent health struggles, he still dug deep and eventually secured fifth place.

After completing three intense back-to-back Grands Prix, the team now looks forward to a well-deserved weekend off before heading to Uddevalla, Sweden, for round 15 of the championship.

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2’s Jago Geerts withdrew from the Finnish Grand Prix after sustaining a broken collarbone in an unfortunate incident in MX2 Race One. Despite missing the Grand Prix, Geerts’ impressive form this season, which includes 11 race wins and nine podium finishes, of which six have been Grand Prix victories on his YZ250FM, sees him keep second in the MX2 Championship Standings.

Elzinga has moved within 9 points of the top 10, while Thibault Benistant was absent from the Grand Prix this weekend and has ultimately dropped to sixth.

6th MX2 Grand Prix of Finland, 30-points

11th MX2 World Championship Standings, 264-points

“I arrived in Finland feeling a bit under the weather. I had a fever this week and a sore throat, but luckily, I felt much better on Saturday. But after a strong P.5 finish in Qualifying yesterday, I didn’t feel the best today. In the first race, I had too much wheel spin on the gate but fought my way back from around 12th to sixth but was a bit tired at the end and finished seventh. Luckily in the second race, I had a much better start and was fighting up front which was really nice. I managed to finish fifth, which was a good step in the right direction and shows I’m making progress, so I am really happy with that.”