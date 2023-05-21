Emerged victorious with exceptional skill at MXGP of France

Sensational Seewer Secures Grand Prix Win in France

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP’s Jeremy Seewer emerged victorious at the MXGP of France, round seven of the FIM Motocross World Championship in Villars Sous Ecot, France. The Swiss rider demonstrated exceptional skill in both races, achieving a 1-2 finish for the overall win – his first since the MXGP of Sweden in August 2022. Glenn Coldenhoff fought back from two lackluster starts to finish seventh overall.

The FIM Motocross World Championship returned to Villar Sous Ecot, France, for the first time since 2017, with thousands of passionate French and Swiss fans in attendance. After a technically challenging day on Saturday, the old-school track was impeccably groomed and prepared for an exhilarating day of Grand Prix action.

Determined to impress, Seewer displayed a remarkable return to form and demonstrated his true potential in Race One. The ’91’ skillfully powered his YZ450FM to an incredible holeshot and delivered a masterful performance. Despite briefly losing the lead to Jorge Prado at the beginning of the race, he reclaimed the top spot on lap five and stormed to his first race win of the season.

In the second and final race of the day, Seewer pulled off another fantastic holeshot. The Swiss sensation put forth another extraordinary performance, setting the fastest lap and leading the first 12 laps before conceding to Romain Febvre. He eventually settled for a safe and comfortable second, which ensured the Grand Prix win.

While Seewer thrived on the challenging terrain of Villars Sous Ecot, Coldenhoff struggled to replicate the form that earned him a race win in France last year. The Dutchman fought back from two mediocre starts to finish ninth in Race One and sixth in Race Two for seventh overall. Disappointed with the weekend, the ‘259’ is already looking forward to the next round of the FIM Motocross World Championship, set to take place in Kegums, Latvia – a track where he has experienced considerable success in the past. The Grand Prix will take place on the weekend of June 4th.

Jeremy Seewer

MXGP of France Winner, 47-points

5th MXGP Championship Standings, 243-points

“This weekend I managed to stay out of trouble, and it looks like we have solved the problem with the starts because I have been upfront on the start for the last few races. It was amazing today. The fans were incredible, and I have never seen the start straight that full. This track is close to Switzerland, so there were many Swiss fans and French fans for Romain (Febvre). The atmosphere was amazing, and it felt like a kind of revenge after the Swiss GP didn’t go to plan. To race in front of so many Swiss fans and to give them a win feels so good. They deserve it, and looking ahead, I want to keep building my form and going ahead with a smile.”

Glenn Coldenhoff

7th MXGP of France, 27-points

7th MXGP Championship Standings, 217-points

“Today was difficult, I would say, because yesterday was terrible. I couldn’t find the flow and this track was very difficult, but no excuses. I need to be better. I made some changes for today, and obviously, the track was very different as well. My speed today was not too bad, but still, 9-6 is very far from where I should be. So, back to work. I think I need to work on the starts, and then we will be in a better spot. We’re going to Latvia now, in two weeks. I will put in some solid work, and I will be strong there, 100%.”