WEEKEND RACING ACTION – AUGUST 29-30th

Team Suzuki Press Office – August 28.

The final weekend in August welcomes a restart of the 2019-2020 Endurance World Championship for the 43rd Le Mans 24 Hours race in France after months of delays, calendar changes and event cancellations due to the ongoing crisis.

Current series leaders and 15-time World Champions, Suzuki Endurance Racing Team riders Etienne Masson, Gregg Black and Xavier Simeon, have been on track at the Circuit Bugatti – adjacent to the SERT headquarters at Le Mans – for two days and will start tomorrow’s penultimate round aboard the GSX-R1000 from third position on the grid following today’s final qualifying sessions.

For the first time in its history, the race is being run without spectators due to a resurgence in the virus and strict ruling in the area regarding mass gatherings and social distancing.

This weekend also sees Suzuki teams on track in America for Round 5 of the MotoAmerica AMA Superbike Championship at The Ridge, Shelton in Washington, along with Round 3 of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, the Ironman National at Crawfordsville, Indiana.

The M4 ECSTAR Suzuki team has scored several successes so far aboard their GSX-R1000 and GSX-R600 machinery with podiums and victories for Bobby Fong and Sean Dylan Kelly, along with Stock 1000 rider Alex Dumas.

Similarly, on the motocross track, the JGRMX/ Yoshimura Suzuki Racing have been on the up in the revised series with 250 class rider Alex Martin taking his first victory of the season last week at Loretta Lynn’s aboard his RM-Z250.

August 29-30: Round 3. 2019-2020 Endurance World Championship. Le Mand 24 Hours. Circuit Bugatti. Le Mans. France. Start time 12:00hrs local time.

August 29-30: Round 5. MotoAmerica AMA Superbike Championship. The Ridge. Shelton. Washington. USA.



August 29-30: Round 3. AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Ironman National. Crawfordsville. Indiana. USA.