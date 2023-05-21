Thrilling Yamaha victory at FIM Motocross World Championship in Villars Sous Ecot France

Benistant Celebrates Formidable French Grand Prix Win

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2’s Thibault Benistant achieved a thrilling victory at the seventh round of the FIM Motocross World Championship in Villars Sous Ecot, France. Encouraged by the home crowd, the Frenchman showcased exceptional skill on the rough, rutty, and highly technical ‘Villars’ circuit, securing an emphatic win in Race One and a hard-fought second place in Race Two to claim his second Grand Prix victory in 2023.

As the gates dropped for the opening race, the absence of championship leader Jago Geerts made the field wide open. Several riders seemed to be in contention for the win, with no clear favorite emerging during the first 15 minutes. Benistant began the race in fourth place but quickly advanced to third. After a few laps of intense racing, the Frenchman made a bold move to seize the lead on lap seven and never relinquished it. He eventually crossed the finish line for his second race win of the year, with a two-second gap.

Benistant maintained his impressive form in Race Two, demonstrating flawless precision and a calculated performance to secure a second-place finish and his third-ever Grand Prix win. This remarkable victory narrows the gap to just four points from third place in the championship and extends Yamaha’s lead in the MX2 Manufacturer’s World Championship standings.

Geerts arrived in France with a 48-point lead in the championship, and despite his absence, the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 star continues to lead by 1-point.

The next round of the FIM Motocross World Championship will take place in Kegums, Latvia, on the weekend of June 4th.

Thibault Benistant

MX2 Grand Prix of France Winner, 47-points

4th MX2 World Championship Standings, 303 points

“This is the first time I have won a GP in France. I had a lot of friends here this weekend, all the way from the South of France, so it is really nice to see so many of my friends here to support me. The French fans were amazing this weekend. I wanted to win this GP so bad, and today, I did it! I wanted to win both races, but it’s okay. I was feeling good all weekend, and I finally feel like I am back to riding the way I know I can. Now the goal is to do this every weekend, and then it should be good.”