European Museums to Reopen with BMW Welt Celebration

Munich. From May 15, BMW Welt will once again be open for all visitors. To mark the reopening, the Double Cone will be illuminated from 10 pm to midnight each evening from May 14 to 24 with a special message: a pulsating heartbeat in light, symbolic of the revival of BMW Welt and a sign of confidence. “In recent weeks, large parts of public life have come to a complete standstill. We are very pleased that life is cautiously starting to return to normal and that we are allowed to open up again for visitors. With our lighting display we want to create a symbol of hope and togetherness during this opening-up phase,” said Helmut Käs, Head of BMW Welt.

For the time being, BMW Welt will be open daily from 8 am to 8 pm. All the exhibition areas including the public area of the new Junior Campus, the vehicle collection area and the BMW Welt Lifestyle & Accessory Shop will be open to visitors. Catering facilities, including Cooper’s Bistro, the Bavarie and the two-star EssZimmer restaurant, will also be available to visitors from May 25. In the meantime, Cooper’s offers a food and beverage to-go service.

From May 16, there will be opportunities to test-drive the all-electric MINI SE on the forecourt of BMW Welt Every day between 10 am and midday and between 2 pm and 4 pm, visitors can sit behind the wheel of the fully electric MINI SE and take it for a test drive subject to prior registration and compliance with all hygiene regulations. Registration is completed directly on site.

Of course, the health of our visitors and employees continues to be the main priority. For this reason, the reopening will take place in compliance with all official regulations and measures. The vehicle collection service, the sales rooms and the showrooms at BMW Welt have been open to visitors since May 4, with everyone adhering to the safety measures.

Current BMW Welt opening times:

Monday to Sunday: 8 am to 8 pm