10 Golden Rules for a Post-Lockdown Business in Society from Ducati

“Ducati Delivers” program underpins Ducati’s trademark white glove service with home delivery and contactless service protocols

Ducati dealers in key markets deliver higher than 2019 April retail performance

“Ducati Cares” program defines 10 Golden Rules to best protect customers in a post-lockdown society



Mountain View, Calif., May 13, 2020 – The premium experience to which all Ducati customers are accustomed was taken one step further in April when Ducati North America acted swiftly to the crisis situation by communicating “Ducati Delivers”, a series of contactless dealership protocols and home delivery services to instill confidence for all those interested in purchasing a new Ducati motorcycle, while at the same time re-opening dealership doors. In a further demonstration of forward-thinking leadership, the “Ducati Cares” program was launched in anticipation of Ducati dealerships beginning to re-open their doors to ensure that every Ducatista can feel comfortable knowing their dealer has put in place proactive measures to best protect their safety.



“We have experienced a strong demand for our motorcycles right now, with many of our dealers reporting their April sales and service work was significantly higher than the previous year,” said Jason Chinnock, Chief Executive Officer of Ducati North America. “We’ve always been an important part of the escape and enjoyment for our customers and it’s even more relevant in these unprecedented times. Our dealer network is a critical element of getting the best out of the Ducati experience and we’ve worked directly with them to establish clear protocols to support the our customer remotely and now to welcome them back into their trusted dealerships as the local environments improve. ”



In the presence of the crisis, Ducati North America launched a series of commitments and programs designed to protect dealership staff and customers, providing a safe shopping experience and minimizing the economic impact of these unprecedented challenges.



“Ducati Delivers”



With many critical markets being placed under “Shelter in Place” orders, Ducati North America, working in conjunction with the Ducati Dealer Network and in accordance with local regulations, implemented the program “Ducati Delivers”. Ducati customers have become accustomed to the highest level of style, sophistication and performance from their motorcycle and the Ducati dealer network consistently delivers a personalized and premium level of service. In response to the crisis situation Ducati North America and Ducati dealers worked swiftly to adapt to the changing environment to deliver the best possible experiences for customers who rely on their Ducati motorcycle.



With “Ducati Delivers” the Ducati Dealer Network ensured that customers’ new motorcycle purchases were fulfilled by operating an entirely contactless purchase and delivery service. Furthermore, customers who required scheduled maintenance and servicing were offered an entirely contactless procedure to ensure their Ducati was serviced with minimal down time.



These definitive actions led to many Ducati dealers, particularly those in the most affected areas of the country, to post retail figures higher than the same period in 2019, thus protecting jobs and supporting their local economy.



In one of the hardest areas to suffer from crisis, Ducati’s flagship New York store delivered a 24% increase in new motorcycle retails and were joined in their retail success by key California dealers in Los Angeles, Orange County, and the Bay Area. In Florida, Ducati dealers in Sanford, Miami and Pompano posted higher than 2019 April performance. In many other markets across the USA including Detroit, Omaha, St. Louis, Salt Lake City, Portland, Las Vegas and Nashville, dealerships posted similarly positive results with the April “Ducati Delivers” program combined with their own location actions.



“Ducati Cares”



Ducati again looks ahead by launching the “Ducati Cares” program, which allows Ducati dealers to welcome back their customers and fans to Ducati dealerships across the country.

The program has been created for the worldwide Ducati Dealer network, providing guidelines for dealerships to adopt so that the Ducatisti can feel at ease when returning to their local dealership.

The core of the program consists of ten measures that participating Ducati dealers will implement to ensure the safety of visitors to their dealerships. Several measures such as indications on safe distances, disinfectants, masks, and other adopted precautions will be communicated to all Ducati owners and fans both at the dealership itself and via online channels.



Ducati Cares – 10 Golden Rules