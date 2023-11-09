Extraordinary 2023 season with fascinating MotoGP wild card

Bautista and the Ducati Desmosedici GP of the Aruba.it Racing team in Malaysia for the fascinating MotoGP wild card

There could not have been a more fascinating way to end the extraordinary 2023 season. After having been crowned Superbike World Champion for the second year in a row and having contributed to the “triple crown” conquered by the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team in WorldSBK, Alvaro Bautista landed to Malaysia where the Grand Prix of Malaysia will kick off tomorrow at the Sepang circuit.

The Spaniard will climb aboard the Ducati Desmosedici GP of the Aruba.it Racing team for the third wild card of the season in MotoGP, following the ones held by Michele Pirro in Italy, first at the Mugello Circuit and then at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli.

Bautista therefore returns to MotoGP competition after last racing at Valencia in 2018.

Free practice for the Grand Prix of Malaysia will get underway tomorrow at 3.45 am CEST. Saturday’s schedule will see first qualifying (from 3.50 am CEST) then the Sprint Race (8.00 am CEST). On Sunday, finally, the Grand Prix of Malaysia (20 laps) will start at 8.00 am CEST.

Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing #19)

“I am happy to be back racing in Malaysia also because Sepang is definitely one of my favorite circuits. Having the opportunity to ride the Desmosedici GP again after a few years means a lot to me: it is a great emotion. I’m sure it will be a good weekend, also because we arrive in Malaysia with no expectations but only with the desire to do a good job with the team from Friday. The aim is to find a good feeling with the bike as soon as possible, as in the light of the new format, the time available is not much. It won’t be easy, but I’ll try my best and have fun. This is a bonus that Ducati and Aruba.it have given me for the results obtained in WorldSBK and I’d like to make the most of it”.