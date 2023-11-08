Final triple-header for the 2023 MotoGP season Sepang International Circuit

Bagnaia and Bastianini arrive in Malaysia for the first GP of the last triple-header for 2023

The Ducati Lenovo Team is back in Malaysia to contest the first GP of the final triple-header for the 2023 MotoGP season. After Sepang, only two more Grands Prix will remain on the calendar, with the Qatar GP and the Valencia GP scheduled for the following two weekends.

Last year at Sepang, Francesco Bagnaia scored a fantastic win that put him with a clear margin over title contender Quartararo at the top of the overall standings ahead of the season finale, which was held in Valencia a few weeks later and saw Bagnaia becoming World Champion. Once again this year, Bagnaia arrives in Malaysia, leading the Classification with a 13-point advantage over fellow Ducati rider Jorge Martín (Pramac Racing Team).

In 2022, Enea Bastianini was also one of the great protagonists of the Malaysian GP as, with his current teammate, he set up a tight duel for victory. After a difficult weekend in Thailand, Enea hopes to redeem himself at Sepang, on a track that has always seen him competitive in the past.

In addition to the Ducati Lenovo Team duo, Alvaro Bautista will also take to the track at the Sepang International Circuit. After being reconfirmed as World Superbike Champion a fortnight ago at Portimão, the Spaniard will take part in the Malaysian GP as a wildcard for the Aruba.it Racing team.

Francesco Bagnaia (#1, Ducati Lenovo Team) – 1st (389 points)

“I am thrilled to be back in Sepang! It’s one of my favourite tracks where I have achieved important results in the past. In the last Thai GP, especially in the race on Sunday, we were able to find the speed and the right feeling to be competitive. I’m confident I’ll be able to find them right away here again. It will be crucial to be strong again in qualifying to start up front in the race. The weather will be unpredictable as always, but it doesn’t worry me”.

Enea Bastianini (#23, Ducati Lenovo Team) – 19th (45 points)

“The weekend in Thailand was tough, but Sunday’s race helped us to gather more important information that I hope can help me to take another step forward compared to the last races. Sepang is a track where I have been very competitive in the past, and I hope to be fast again this year. Hopefully, the weather won’t be too unstable, and we can make good use of all the sessions to arrive at the race well-prepared.”

MotoGP riders will take to the track for FP1 on Friday, 10th November at 10:45am local time (03:45am in Italy). The Sprint will take place on Saturday, the 11th, at 3:00pm local time (8:00am Italian time) over a distance of 10 laps, while the GP, on a 20-lap distance, will be held on Sunday, the 12th, also at 3:00pm.

Circuit Information

Country: Malaysia

Name: Sepang International Circuit

Best lap: Martín (Ducati), 1:59.634 (166,7 km/h) – 2022

Circuit Record: Martín (Ducati), 1:57.790 (169,4 km/h) – 2022

Top Speed: Iannone (Ducati), 339,6 km/h – 2015

Track Length: 5,54 km

Sprint Distance: 10 laps (55,4 km)

Race Distance: 20 laps (110,86 km)

Corners: 15 (5 left, 10 right)

2022 Results

Podium: 1° Bagnaia (Ducati); 2° Bastianini (Ducati), 3° Quartararo (Yamaha)

Pole Position: Martín (Ducati), 1:57.790 (169,4 km/h)

Fastest Lap: Martín (Ducati), 1:59.634 (166,7 km/h)

Rider Information

Francesco Bagnaia

Bike: Desmosedici GP

Race Number: 1

GP Starts: 188 (82 x MotoGP, 36 x Moto2, 69 x Moto3)

First GP: Qatar 2019 (MotoGP), Qatar 2017 (Moto2), Qatar 2013 (Moto3)

Wins: 27 (17 MotoGP + 8 Moto2 + 2 Moto3)

Sprint Wins: 4

First GP Win: Aragón 2021 (MotoGP), Qatar 2018 (Moto2), Netherlands 2016 (Moto3)

Pole position: 24 (17 MotoGP + 6 Moto2 + 1 Moto3)

First pole: Qatar 2021 (MotoGP), France 2018 (Moto2), Britain 2016 (Moto3)

World Titles: 2 (MotoGP 2022, Moto2 2018)

Enea Bastianini

Bike: Desmosedici GP

Race Number: 23

GP Starts: 167 (46 x MotoGP, 33 x Moto2, 88 x Moto3)

First GP: Qatar 2021 (MotoGP), Qatar 2019 (Moto2), Qatar 2014 (Moto3)

Wins: 10 (4 MotoGP + 3 Moto2 + 3 Moto3)

First GP Win: Qatar 2022 (MotoGP), Andalucía 2020 (Moto2), San Marino 2015 (Moto3)

Pole position: 10 (1 MotoGP + 9 Moto3)

First pole: Austria 2022 (MotoGP), Catalunya 2015 (Moto3)

World Titles: 1 (Moto2 2020)

Championship Information

Riders’ Standings

Francesco Bagnaia (#1 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 1º (389 points)

Enea Bastianini (#23 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 19° (45 points)

Constructors’ Standings

Ducati – 1º (589 points)

Teams’ Standings

Ducati Lenovo Team – 3º (444 points)