Factory MXGP and MX2 teams arrived in Madrid

Yamaha MXGP Stars Aim to Shine in Spain

With little time to rest, the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP and MX2 teams have arrived in Madrid, Spain, poised and ready to give their all at the sixth round of the FIM Motocross World Championship this weekend.

With the MXGP of Spain being a fan-favourite event, expectations are high for an action-packed race at the man-made and slightly revised Xanadu-Arroyomolinos circuit, a staple on the calendar since its 2020 debut.

Situated a mere 30-minute drive from Madrid-Barajas airport, the circuit boasts a challenging clay-based, tight, and jumpy track layout that will test the mettle of the top MXGP riders. Maxime Renaux is fourth in the ranks leading the pack for Yamaha, followed by Gebben Van Venrooy Yamaha Supported Team’s Calvin Vlaanderen in sixth, while teammates Glenn Coldenhoff and Jeremy Seewer make up the top eight.

After celebrating the Spanish Grand Prix on the podium last year, Coldenhoff is eager to replicate that same success this weekend. ‘The Hoff’ is seventh in the championship ranks, trailing Vlaanderen by 10 points.

Meanwhile, 4 points further adrift, Seewer has faced his share of obstacles this season, but returns rejuvenated and determined to build on his progress from Portugal. Although the Swiss rider has previously struggled at the Madrid venue, he is optimistic about the track modifications and confident that a podium finish is within reach.

With similar aspirations, Renaux looks forward to reconnecting with the circuit that holds treasured memories for him. As the Spanish Grand Prix winner in MX2 in 2021 and after celebrating a maiden premier-class victory here last year, the talented Frenchman is eager to again conquer the Xanadu Aroyomolinos circuit.

In addition to the MXGP action, the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 team is ready to make its mark in Spain. Jago Geerts has been impressive this year, winning three of the five Grand Prix rounds and six of the ten races. As a result, the Belgian holds a 36-point lead over Andrea Adamo and will carry the red plate on his YZ250FM for the sixth weekend in a row.

At the same time, Thibault Benistant is determined to rebound from a challenging weekend in Agueda with a strong performance in Madrid. The French rider is aiming for a podium finish to close the 14-point gap to the top three in the standings, while ‘The Rookie’ Rick Elzinga is focused on improving his position in the MX2 Championship.

Elzinga is working hard to overcome his challenges this season and currently ranks 11th in the standings, 13 points shy of the top-10.

Yamaha’s presence in Spain will also be strengthened by the Hutten Metaal Yamaha Official Team, who will be competing in the fourth round of the EMX250 Championship. The team’s star Andrea Bonacorsi arrives with the red plate attached to his GYTR kitted YZ250F, holding a 35-point lead in the championship, while the rookies, Karlis Reisulis and Ivano Van Erp will also be striving to improve upon their current eighth and ninth positions.

Maxime Renaux

4th MXGP Championship Standings, 202-points

“I like the track in Madrid, it is a nice layout with some nice jumps, and I also have some nice memories from the last couple of years there, with one of my best, winning my first GP in the MXGP class with a 1-1 last year. This weekend I want to bounce back after a frustrating weekend in Portugal. I will be looking for some good starts and I hope to fight for the podium.”

Glenn Coldenhoff

7th MXGP Championship Standings, 152-points

“The Spanish GP is always a good show, especially with all the grandstands and a lot of public there to support the Spanish riders Jorge (Prado) and Ruben (Fernandez). I heard from Prado that they change the track a little bit, so I look forward to seeing what they do. I got on the podium last year, so the goal will be to repeat that again.”

Jeremy Seewer

8th MXGP Championship Standings, 148-points

“I’ve struggled in Spain in the past, but last year I felt a lot better on the track and did alright. I see that they have changed the track for this year, and I think it looks a lot better. Usually I like tracks like this, and I am quick. I’m feeling positive and ready to make another step forward. I would like to be on the podium this weekend, so the goal is to make it happen.”

Jago Geerts

MX2 Championship Leader, 265-points

“It’s a special track in Spain with a lot of big jumps. It gets quite rough and rutty, and it’s quite unique. We don’t see tracks like this that often. My goal is the same as always, I will try to be consistent and on the podium.”

Thibault Benistant

4th MX2 Championship Standings, 206-points

“I like the track in Madrid, I usually feel pretty comfortable on it, and I like the ruts, so it’s good. I hope to finally ride 100% free like I am doing when I am training. The key will be to make a good start and enjoy the ride, and then the result will come.”

Rick Elzinga

11th MX2 Championship Standings, 102-points

“I love the track in Spain because it can be quite difficult with all the lines. And also, it will probably be pretty hot. I enjoyed racing there last year, so I look forward to going back. I don’t have any specific goals this weekend, just want to keep building and to stay focused on the race.”

Lead image: Monster Energy / CDS