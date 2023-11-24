Final round of the Endurocross season in Reno Results

The final round of the Endurocross season was in Reno, NV. Going into the round Jonny Walker was hanging on to a seven-point lead in the championship, needing to finish third or better to win the whole thing. Walker got off to a good start in the first moto by placing third. However, a crash in the second moto sealed his fate on the night as he wouldn’t be able to overcome a seven-place finish in the second moto to end round six with enough points to win the championship. Overall Jonny finished in second place in the season points. While not his goal, it was still a successful season in Endurocross. Danny Lewis finished up his first EX season 3rd place in the EX Expert class. While Tim Apolle finished 4th in the points in the EX Expert class.
Beta USA’s Factory Pro Trials Rider Cole Cullins took home the championship in the EX Intermediate class in his first year competing in the series.
Event Results
Jonny Walker
5th Place – Round
2nd Place – Season
Class: EX Pro
Danny Lewis
4th Place – Round
3rd Place – Season
Class: EX Expert
Tim Apolle
2nd Place – Round
4th Place – Season
Class: EX Expert
Jonny Walker
Factory 300 RR
“I had a seven-point lead coming into the final round. I needed to finish third to win the championship. I finished third in the first race. It was a bit of a disaster in the second moto. Things didn’t go right in that race and I ended up in 7th place. I went over the handlebars in the pipes section and that was where it got away from me. I’m not happy with second place but it’s racing and these things happen.”
Danny Lewis
Factory 300 RR
“Round 6 in Reno was good. I’m happy with how I rode in the qualifying races. I’m still struggling a little bit in the pro mains but, overall happy with my improvement this season! This season was a struggle from beginning to end. Next year I’m looking forward to having a strong off-season and coming into the first round healthy and excited to keep learning and improving.”
Tim Apolle
Factory 300 RR
“At round 6 of the Endurocross I felt really good. After a bad start in the expert main event, I was able to advance and finish 2nd. I was pretty happy with that! I directly qualified for the Pro Main Event and was able to constantly ride in the top 10 there.”
Cole Cullins Wins the EX Intermediate Championship
