Final round of the Endurocross season in Reno Results

Walker Finishes EX Season in Second The final round of the Endurocross season was in Reno, NV. Going into the round Jonny Walker was hanging on to a seven-point lead in the championship, needing to finish third or better to win the whole thing. Walker got off to a good start in the first moto by placing third. However, a crash in the second moto sealed his fate on the night as he wouldn’t be able to overcome a seven-place finish in the second moto to end round six with enough points to win the championship. Overall Jonny finished in second place in the season points. While not his goal, it was still a successful season in Endurocross. Danny Lewis finished up his first EX season 3rd place in the EX Expert class. While Tim Apolle finished 4th in the points in the EX Expert class. Beta USA’s Factory Pro Trials Rider Cole Cullins took home the championship in the EX Intermediate class in his first year competing in the series.