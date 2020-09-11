Ducati – Motor Valley Development – Promote Territory – MotoGP Misano World Circuit

The fairings of the Ducati Desmosedici GP20 customized with the Motor Valley logo on the occasion of the Gran Prix of San Marino and the Rimini Riviera and the Gran Prix of Emilia-Romagna and the Rimini Riviera

With the contribution of APT Servizi Emilia-Romagna and thanks to the synergy between the protagonists of the Motor Valley, a new edition of ‘On the Road Again’ will be broadcast on Sky Italy MotoGP channel from September 10

Borgo Panigale (Bologna, Italy) 10 September 2020 – Over the weekends of September 11-13 and September 18-20, on the occasion of the Gran Prix of San Marino and the Rimini Riviera and the Gran Prix of Emilia-Romagna and the Rimini Riviera of the 2020 MotoGP Championship, the Ducati Team Desmosedici GP of Andrea Dovizioso and Danilo Petrucci will take to the track at the Misano Adriatico circuit with the Motor Valley Association logo on their fairings. The special livery will be unveiled to the public on September 11, during the first free practice on Friday.



Motor Valley is a partnership that brings together all the two and four-wheeled brands of the Emilia-Romagna ‘Land of Motors,’ as well as private collections, international circuits (including the Misano World Circuit ‘Marco Simoncelli’) and specialist training centers. The association was founded and works in synergy with the Emilia-Romagna Region to foster the promotion and enhancement of this enormous heritage from the tourism point of view.



With the presence of the logo on the fairings of the two bikes of the factory team during the entire weekend of the San Marino and the Rimini Riviera GP and the first historic edition of the Emilia-Romagna and the Rimini Riviera GP, Ducati further consolidates its collaboration and support for the activities implemented by Motor Valley, already confirmed in 2019 through the appointment of Ducati CEO, Claudio Domenicali, as President of the Association.



“The Via Emilia crosses a special land, rich in history, where emotions are at home and can be touched by hand thanks to companies that represent Italian excellence in the world, capable of turning dreams into reality through their unique products. Motor Valley was founded under the sign of shared values ​​such as competence, technological innovation, love for beauty, passion and strong bonds with the territory. It is an important driving force for tourism in the enhancement and promotion of our Region,” said Claudio Domenicali, Ducati CEO and President of the Motor Valley Association. “Thanks to the availability of our partners, we have decided to customize the fairings with the Motor Valley logo to turn the spotlight once again on the Association, on the system of excellence that represents it and on all its protagonists. All the more so in this particular year in which the Region wanted to express its concrete support for the automotive world by setting up a second MotoGP event in Misano, with the Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna and the Rimini Riviera, and by getting Formula 1 to return to Imola after 14 years.”



During the two race weekends the Motor Valley logo will flank that of the Emilia-Romagna Region in the banner positioned on the escape route in the ‘Curva del Carro’ and, for the Gran Prix of Emilia-Romagna and the Rimini Riviera it will also be on the hill behind the ‘Curva della Quercia.’



“It is truly thrilling to see the Motor Valley logo on the Ducati fairings, a historic brand that is the ambassador of Emilia-Romagna all over the world,” declared the President of the Emilia-Romagna Region Stefano Bonaccini. “In recent years we have worked hard to bring this project to life, convinced that we have a unique heritage of skills, tradition and passion in this area. I thank Ducati for the continuous profitable collaboration, shared with all the brands that are part of the Motor Valley. An intuition is now a certainty, a distinctive trait of our region: a wealth, unique in the world, in which we will continue to invest because I believe that there is still a lot of potential to be expressed. So let’s enjoy the double appointment at Misano and the return of Formula 1 to Imola as starting points, in a year in which the pandemic could have brought us to our knees. The Sky TV broadcast is also a recognition of our commitment, an important showcase that will make it possible to reach an even wider audience.”



With the same aim of enhancing the regional territory and the excellences that distinguish it, thanks to the contribution of APT Servizi Emilia-Romagna and to the synergy between the protagonists of Motor Valley Development, the new edition of ‘On the Road Again’ is back on air. The television format is divided into eight episodes, designed to celebrate the restart and the long-awaited return to Italy of the most important international championships. The program will be broadcast exclusively on Sky Italy MotoGP channel (208) starting from September 10. It will see the journalist Guido Meda and the TV presenter Nicolò De Devitiis riding Ducati and Ducati Scrambler motorcycles to discover the Motor Valley and its protagonists along the roads of the legendary Via Emilia, where some of the most beautiful and desired racing cars and bikes in the world have been tested and developed. During the journey, the two will be able to count on the support of some special guides, such as rider Andrea Dovizioso, who will animate the first episode on air Thursday, September 10 at 6:30 p.m., the Ducati CEO Claudio Domenicali, protagonist of the second episode on air Friday, September 11 at 6:45 p.m., the singer Nina Zilli, the comedian Giuseppe Giacobazzi and the chefs Massimo Bottura and Bruno Barbieri.