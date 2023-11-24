Wilseyville finale of the West Hare Scrambles season wrapped

Zane Roberts Factory 480 RR “Epic race for the final round of the AMA WHS series! There was a ton of rain in the days leading up to the event but the course soaked it up well and made for nearly perfect conditions come race time. I got off to a mid-pack start and made sure to be patient while I picked riders off one at a time. By the end of the first lap I had moved into 2nd and then slowly reeled in the leader until I was able to make the pass during our pit stops at the end of lap 3. I led the next 45 mins or so until a small mistake put me a few seconds behind. We remained seconds apart heading into the final lap but unfortunately I had some trouble with a lapper and then a fairly decent crash which left me nursing it into the finish in second. Overall, an epic race and a great way to end off the season!”