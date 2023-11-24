Wilseyville finale of the West Hare Scrambles season wrapped

The finale of the West Hare Scrambles season wrapped in Wilseyville, CA. Conditions were perfect from rain the area received days leading up to the event. Zane Roberts had one of the best races of his season. After a mild start Roberts was patient to make passes early in the race and by end of the third lap he took the lead. He would retain that spot for close to an hour until a small mistake led to him being passed. He would finished the last race of the year on the podium in second place. He took third place in the championship points race in the Pro Class.
Event Results
Zane Roberts
2nd Place
Class: Pro
Zane Roberts
Factory 480 RR
“Epic race for the final round of the AMA WHS series! There was a ton of rain in the days leading up to the event but the course soaked it up well and made for nearly perfect conditions come race time. I got off to a mid-pack start and made sure to be patient while I picked riders off one at a time. By the end of the first lap I had moved into 2nd and then slowly reeled in the leader until I was able to make the pass during our pit stops at the end of lap 3. I led the next 45 mins or so until a small mistake put me a few seconds behind. We remained seconds apart heading into the final lap but unfortunately I had some trouble with a lapper and then a fairly decent crash which left me nursing it into the finish in second. Overall, an epic race and a great way to end off the season!”
